Amanda Nunes Net Worth Revealed

✖

Amanda Nunes is one of the UFC's biggest stars and is in the midst of an unprecedented winning streak. Her recent victory at UFC 259 took only two minutes and created questions about her winnings. Here is the important information to know about Nunes' net worth.

According to Clutch Points, the Brazilian fighter has an estimated net worth of $4 million. She has built up this wealth through fight winnings and sponsorship deals, including one with Modelo beer. She also works with Reebok, Revivid Sports CBD products, Trifecta Systems, and Kaged Muscle Supplements. Her net worth is estimated considering that UFC doesn't provide much information about fighters and their prize purses. Though there are some available details about some of the Brazilian's matches.

Nunes reportedly earned $540,000 for her victory against Megan Anderson on Saturday night. Additionally, MMA Mania reported that she received $500,000 for her June fight with Felicia Spencer, which she won by unanimous decision. The purse included her win bonus. The high-profile bout against Ronda Rousey at UFC 207, which Nunes won in 48 seconds, added another $200,000 to her account. The purse included a $100,000 bonus.

According to Sports Daily, Nunes tops the list of women fighters in terms of money earned. She earns $350,000 for showing up at fights. She also earns an extra $100,000 for wins. This amount is more than that earned by Holly Holm, Cris Cyborg, and Julia Budd.

Since defeating Rousey at UFC 207, Nunes has continued to dominate in all of her matchups. She secured victories at UFC 215, 224, 232, 239, 245, and 250 while racking up title defenses. Saturday's victory over Anderson only added another defense to her resume and created conversations about her role as the GOAT, especially when fans consider that Nunes has not lost since 2014.

With another win, Nunes should surpass Ronda Rousey's career earnings. Rowdy reportedly earned $4,725,000 during her time in the octagon while making comments about how she was the highest-paid female fighter. Rousey said that she earned more due to the attention that she brought to the sport.

"I think how much you get paid should have something to do with how much you bring in," Rousey said in 2015. "I'm the highest-paid fighter not because Dana [White] and Lorenzo [Fertitta] wanted to do something nice for the ladies. They do it because I bring in the highest numbers. They do it because I make them the most money. I think the money that they make should be proportionate to the money that they bring in."