Ronda Rousey Slammed by UFC Fans After Amanda Nunes Continues to Dominate

Two-division UFC champ Amanda Nunes returned to the octagon on Saturday night in order to defend her featherweight title. She faced off with Megan Anderson during the co-main event of UFC 259 and steamrolled her opponent. Nunes secured a submission victory a mere two minutes and three seconds into the opening round and then sparked conversations about Ronda Rousey. Following Nunes' win on Saturday night, social media users began to make bold comments about the now-retired Rousey. They discussed her six-year UFC career and how she became the first female bantamweight champion while making comparisons to Nunes. Many said that the Brazilian is the greatest of all time and that Rousey's career can't compare. Though others also said that Rousey deserves considerable credit for her accomplishments.

I think its time we talk about it ...

Amanda Nunes is what Ronda Rousey was supposed to be

#UFC #ufc259 #AmandaNunes pic.twitter.com/eGMOIVKK1o — 👑Trey (@KingTrizzy02) March 7, 2021 Is Nunes or Rousey a better fighter? For many, there was no discussion, but others just wanted to discuss a more important topic. They wanted to know why Nunes isn't extremely wealthy, saying "I wish Amanda Nunes had the same hype that Ronda Rousey had. That woman should be getting PAID!!"

Amanda Nunes hasn't lost since 9/27/14. Since then she's 12-0 with 8 finishes over the past 6.5 years. To put it in perspective, Ronda Rousey's entire MMA career lasted only six years. GOAT — Andreas Hale (@AndreasHale) March 7, 2021 The debates continued to rage about Nunes and Rousey, leading to strong opinions from social media users. There were several, in particular, that talked about Nunes being the best fighter the sport has ever seen. "Naw bro Rousey had a good run but Amanda is different. She dominates to me in a way I didn't see rousey do. Makes it look super easy and super strong. Wish we could've got a rematch between them," one person commented.

Amanda Nunes with this win this adds to the legend of greatest Woman's MMA Fighter ever. Knocked Out Ronda Rousey, Cris Cyborg, Holly Holm. Two Division Champ. Now she defeated a Whitewalker.#UFC259 — Stuart Feiner (@StuartFeiner) March 7, 2021 "Rousey paved the way. She gave women a huge bump in UFC and took her L's at the end. Dont forget that," one person said while defending Rousey. There were many critics on social media, but others took time to explain why the now-retired fighter was so Important.

Crazy stat of the night: Amanda Nunes' current win streak has officially lasted longer than Ronda Rousey's entire MMA career. #UFC259 Time since Nunes lost: 2,178 days

Length of Rousey's fight career: 2,105 days — Shaheen Al-Shatti (@shaunalshatti) March 7, 2021 "Rousey was like one of those second wave MMA stars where you could dominate if you excel at one or two things. Nunes is Jon Jones or Anderson Silva in his prime. Many, many tools that can beat you and no obvious holes in the game. Can we agree Carano was a fraud?" one person added.

Ronda Rousey will forever be the marquee trailblazer, but Amanda Nunes is unlike any other. #UFC259 — Jon Alba (@JonAlba) March 7, 2021 "It disappoints me to see Rousey being put down. Until her, WMMA wasn't mainstream. Nunes is a great fighter and will do great things, but Rousey smashed that ceiling," one fan tweeted on Sunday. There were many criticizing the former UFC fighter, but others wanted to highlight her groundbreaking career.

Nunes is what people thought Rousey was. — Les Grossman (@FUrOwnFace) March 7, 2021 "At her peak, she was the best selling and most well-known women's UFC fighter ever. But Amanda Nunes has a better, longer, more accomplished peak than Ronda Rousey," ESPN's Cameron Wolfe tweeted. He continued the conversation by giving both fighters respect. Though he did say that Nunes is better.