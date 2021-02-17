Alexa Bliss and Charlotte Flair Confirmed to Appear on Peacock's 'Punky Brewster' Reboot

✖

Alexa Bliss and Charlotte Flair will be seen on the streaming service Peacock later this month. As reported by Tyler Conway of Bleacher Report, the two WWE Superstars will appear on Peacock's upcoming series Punky Brewster. The series will debut on Feb. 25 and is a reboot of the sitcom that aired from 1984 to 1988.

Bleacher Report obtained two on-set photos of the Bliss and Flair wrestling for the WWE-themed episode. This is the first role for Bliss outside WWE television, while's Flair's only role outside of WWE came in the 2017 film, Psych: The Movie. Bliss also appeared on Total Divas, a reality show which aired on E! produced by WWE.

News of Bliss and Flair's appearance on Punky Brewster surfaced in December. WWE Hall of Famer D-Von Dudley appeared on a Cameo video and revealed that Bliss and Flair will be on the show. "I'm out here in LA, doing…producing…helping to produce a show with Alexa Bliss and Charlotte, Dudley said in the Cameo video that was posted on Twitter. "It’s Punky Brewster, an old 80s show here in America that we basically used to watch as a kid. Now it’s come back like everything else has from the 80s, and I'm out here producing and helping and choreographing, just like I do in WWE right now."

Soleil Moon Frye will reprise her role as the title character. The official synopsis states: "Punky is now a single mother of three trying to get her life back on track when she meets Izzy, a young girl in the foster system who reminds Punky a lot of her younger self." The show also stars Cherie Johnson, Freddie Prinze Jr., Quinn Copeland, Noah Cottrell, Oliver De Los Santos and Lauren Lindsey Donzis.

This is another move for WWE to promote their product. This also gets fans ready for WWE's big move as the WWE Network will move to Peacock on March 18 after being a standalone streaming service for nearly seven years. WWE fans will get to see all the pay-per-views and WWE Network's original shows and documentaries on Peacock.

Having Bliss and Flair on the show, also gave Prinze another opportunity to work with WWE Superstars. He was a member of WWE's creative team in 2008 and 2009 but left after realized he wanted to spend more time with his family.