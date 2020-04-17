‘Punky Brewster’ Reboot Trailer Revealed

NBCUniversal’s new streaming service Peacock has released the first trailer for its Punky Brewster reboot. The 25-second clip debuted Wednesday and showed Soleil Moon Frye reprising the role she held throughout the sitcom’s original run, albeit more grown up and living in a new home with three kids.

The first-look clip was released as the new streaming platform officially launched on Xfinity X1 and Flex. The streamer is set to launch nationally on July 15, with the series Brave New World and Psych 2 scheduled to be available for streaming, Peacock Chairman Matt Strauss confirmed, according to Deadline. The reboots of Saved By The Bell and Punky Brewster are expected to debut in 2020.

Punky Brewster originally aired from 1984 to 1988, with two seasons on NBC and the rest in syndication. A sequel series had first been teased in June of 2019, with NBCUniversal confirming several months later in September that the iconic ’80s show would be making a comeback as part of its streaming service.

The 10-episode reboot will follow the life of an adult Punky, the newly-single mom of three kids working on getting her life together when she meets Izzy (Copeland), a girl in foster care who reminds Punky of her own childhood. Along with Fyre returning in the titular role, Cherie Johnson will return as Punky’s best friend, Cherie. Also involved with the reboot is Freddie Prinze Jr., who will appear in the premiere as Punky’s ex-husband, Travis. Also starring in the series are Lauren Donzis and newcomers Quinn Copeland, Oliver De Los Santos, and Noah Cottrell.

The series is being written and executive produced by Steve and Jim Armogida, with Frye also serving as an executive producer. Original series creator David W. Duclon will also be an executive producer, alongside Jimmy Fox of Main Event Media, an All3Media America company. The pilot episode will be directed by Jonathan Judge.

Peacock is expected to host around 15,000 hours of content. Along with reboots of Punky Brewster and Saved By the Bell, a number of other popular series will be available for streaming, including The Office, Parks and Recreation, 30 Rock, Bates Motel, Battlestar Galactica, Brooklyn Nine-Nine, Cheers, Chrisley Knows Best, Covert Affairs, Downton Abbey, Everybody Loves Raymond, Frasier, Friday Night Lights, House, Keeping Up with the Kardashians, King Of Queens, Married…With Children, Monk, Parenthood, Psych, Royal Pains, Saturday Night Live, Superstore, The Real Housewives franchise, Top Chef, and Will & Grace.