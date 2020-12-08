Charlotte Flair and Alexa Bliss to Appear in 'Punky Brewster' Reboot, D-Von Dudley Says

✖

It looks like WWE Superstars Charlotte Flair and Alexa Bliss will be seen in the Punky Brewster reboot very soon. In a video for Cameo, D-Von Dudley revealed that Flair and Bliss are involved in the series which will air on the Peacock network. Dudley knows this because he's out in Los Angeles producing the show.

"I'm out here in LA, doing…producing…helping to produce a show with Alexa Bliss and Charlotte, Dudley said in the Cameo video that was posted on Twitter. "It’s Punky Brewster, an old 80s show here in America that we basically used to watch as a kid. Now it’s come back like everything else has from the 80s, and I'm out here producing and helping and choreographing, just like I do in WWE right now."

Flair hasn't confirmed this but hasn't been seen on WWE television since the summer. At that time, it was reported that Flair was taking time off to have surgery and work on other projects. She is set to return to WWE soon as she was drafted by Raw back in October. Bliss was not seen on Raw this past Monday but did not confirm being in L.A. to work on Punky Brewster.

The show originally aired from 1984 to 1988 and starred Soleil Moon Frye who played the title character. The plot of the series is about Brewster, who is abandoned by her mother and her father walked out on the family. She discovers a vacant apartment in a local building managed by Henry Warnimont (George Gaynes). He takes her in, and they become a happy family.

Punky Brewster aired on NBC for its first two seasons and then aired in syndication for the final two. Frye will reprise her role as Brewster in the reboot which will have a 10-episode season. It will also star Cherie Johnson as Brewster's best friend, and Freddie Prinze Jr. will star as Brewster's ex-husband. Prinze has connections to WWE as he was a member of the creative staff as well as a producer and director.