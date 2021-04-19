Alex Smith Makes Big Announcement on NFL Career

✖

Alex Smith just announced his next move when it comes to his NFL career. Through his wife's Instagram page, the former Washington Football Team, Kansas City Chiefs and San Francisco 49ers quarterback revealed that he's retiring from the NFL. This comes after he returned from a brutal leg injury he suffered in 2018, which nearly cost him his life.

“Two years ago I was stuck in a wheelchair, staring down at my mangled leg, wondering if I would ever be able to go on a walk again or play with my kids in the yard,” Smith said in the video. “On a routine play, I almost lost everything. But football wouldn’t let me give up. Because, no, this isn’t just a game. It’s not just what happens between those white lines on a Sunday afternoon. It’s about the challenges and the commitment they require. It’s about how hard and how far you can push yourself. It’s about the bond between those 53 guys in the locker room and everybody else in the organization. It’s about fully committing yourself to something bigger.”

Smith went on to say that he knows he can still play at a high level but is happy with his decision. "Because though I've got plenty of snaps left in me, after 16 years of giving this game everything I've got, I can't wait to see what else is possible," Smith revealed. "But first I'm going to take a little time to enjoy a few of those walks with my wife, and my kids have no idea what's coming for them in the backyard."

Earlier this year, Smith was named Comeback Player of the Year after playing his first game in nearly two years. He was cut by Washington before the start of free agency in March, which was not a surprise to him considering Washington didn't think he was returning from his injury.

Smith was drafted No. 1 overall by the 49ers in 2005. He was in San Francisco for seven seasons before joining the Chiefs via trade in 2013. He was then traded to Washington in 2018. In 14 seasons (16 years overall), Smith threw for 35,650 yards, 199 touchdowns and 109 interceptions while posting a passer rating of 86.9. He was named to the Pro Bowl three times and was the NFL's passer rating leader in 2017.