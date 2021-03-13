Alex Rodriguez's Most Notable Exes

News surfaced on Friday that former MLB player Alex Rodriguez and Jennifer Lopez had called off their engagement after two years. Sources said that the split was "a long time coming" and that the two had to spend time untangling their business worlds. However, Rodriguez and Lopez issued a statement on Saturday saying that "all the reports are inaccurate. We are working through some things." The news contradicted reports from TMZ and other outlets and added more intrigue to the relationship drama. With the questions circulating about the relationship, there are many people looking back at Rodriguez's life and his past relationships. He has been tied to several women over the years — although some were more rumors without confirmation. Here are some of the MLB slugger's most notable relationships.

Cynthia Scurtis (Photo: Ethan Miller/Getty Images) Rodriguez has only been married one time, from 2002 until 2008. He married Cynthia Scurtis and they had two children together, daughters Elia and Natasha. There were several questions about why the couple split, but the court documents provided one very direct explanation. "The marriage of the parties is irretrievably broken because of the husband's extramarital affairs and other marital misconduct," documents said, per the Seattle Times.

Melissa Britos (Photo: Kristian Dowling/Getty Images for IMG) Following his divorce from Scurtis, Rodriguez sparked romance rumors with model Melissa Britos. Eyewitnesses spotted the two together in Miami Beach on Valentine's Day 2009. "They were not holding hands, but they looked very happy; he seemed very into her," one eyewitness said. The dinner took place amid rumors of another romance with Madonna, but neither person ever confirmed the relationship.

Bethenny Frankel (Photo: Michael Loccisano/Getty Images) In 2009, Rodriguez began dating The Real Housewives of New York star Bethenny Frankel. There were countless rumors about the pair at the time, but Frankel avoided provided details. Though she did later talk to Andy Cohen in 2017 and downplayed the relationship. "What is used to date mean? I went out with him on two dates," she said during an appearance on Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen.

Kate Hudson (Photo: Getty Images) Kate Hudson, the star of Fool's Gold, dated for seven months in 2009. They first met in 2008 in Miami and then spent considerable time together. Hudson and Rodriguez later split up in December 2009. The exact reason for the breakup remains unknown, but some sources said that the former slugger kept calling Madonna. "She gave A-Rod three chances to stop contacting Madonna. How would you feel if your new boyfriend kept calling his ex?" the source said, per the Daily Mail.

Cameron Diaz (Photo: Paul Archuleta/FilmMagic, Getty) Cameron Diaz, the star of Vanilla Sky and Charlie's Angels, was linked to Rodriguez from July 2010 until September 2011. Eyewitnesses saw them together in several outings, including at the Super Bowl and spring training. However, the New York Daily News reported that Rodriguez called it quits after Diaz "went overboard" trying to please the former MLB player.

Torrie Wilson (Photo: Mike Ehrmann/Getty Images) In 2011, news surfaced that the former MLB slugger was dating former WWE wrestler Torrie Wilson. They remained together from late 2011 until February 2015 before splitting up. According to Page Six, the reason for the split is that Rodriguez was not ready to commit and that he remained close with his ex-wife. "Alex and Torrie would fight over his flirtations with other women, and he wasn't ready to settle down again."