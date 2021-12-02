How Alex Rodriguez Will Spend His First Christmas Since Jennifer Lopez Breakup

Alex Rodriguez may no longer be dating Jennifer Lopez, but that doesn’t mean he is spending Christmas alone. According to Us Weekly, the baseball legend is spending “a lot of time” with ex-wife Cynthia Scurtis and their daughters following his split from Lopez earlier this year.

“It’s like they’re one big happy family when they’re together,” the source revealed to Us Weekly while noting that Rodriguez, 46, gets along “well” with Scurtis’ new husband Angel Nicolas. “[The men’s] relationship has turned into a friendship — they support each other. There’s no bad blood there.” The plan is for the entire family to spend Christmas together. Rodriguez and Scurtis, 48, share two children together — Natasha, 17, and Ella, 13.

“He’s single and isn’t in a committed relationship so he has more downtime — and [he] genuinely enjoys hanging out with his family,” the source revealed to Us Weekly. Rodriguez, who spent the majority of his MLB career with the Seattle Mariners and New York Yankees, married Scurtis in 2002. They split in 2008 due to “emotional abandonment” and “marital misconduct,” according to Scurtis who accused Rodriguez of having an inappropriate relationship with Madona at the time.

Rodriguez began dating Lopez in February 2017 and would get engaged in March 2019. They called off the engagement in April of this year after reporters surfaced about their relationship going through some tough times in March. Lopez began dating her ex-fiance Ben Affleck in the summer.

“We have realized we are better as friends and look forward to remaining so,” Rodriguez and Lopez said in a joint statement to TODAY. “We will continue to work together and support each other on our shared businesses and projects. We wish the best for each other and one another’s children. Out of respect for them, the only other comment we have to say is thank you to everyone who has sent kind words and support.”

In August, Rodriguez opened up about his split with Lopez. “I had five years of an incredible life and partnership and also with my daughters, we learned so much. And now we have the opportunity to take that and move forward and say, ‘You know what? We’re so grateful for the last five years, how do we make the next five years better because of lessons learned?’” he tells Entertainment Tonight. “So I’m in a great place.