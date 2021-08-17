Alex Rodriguez Opens up About Jennifer Lopez Split

✖

Alex Rodriguez opens up about his recently cemented split from Jennifer Lopez, saying only nice things about his ex-fiancée. "I had five years of an incredible life and partnership and also with my daughters, we learned so much. And now we have the opportunity to take that and move forward and say, 'You know what? We're so grateful for the last five years, how do we make the next five years better because of lessons learned?'" he tells Entertainment Tonight. "So I'm in a great place. I'm so grateful for where God and and and the light has really put me, and I'm really looking forward. Mostly to see how my girls keep developing."

While he's done his fair share of dating after their breakup (as Lopez also moved on with former fling Ben Affleck), instead of focusing on his love life, Rodriguez has leveled up his career by using his position as president and chairman of Presidente beer to help other entrepreneurs reach their goals as well. What inspired his desire to go above and beyond the board room was his childhood hero: Magic Johnson. "When] I think about rising in anything, I think about my childhood hero, Magic Johnson," Rodriguez shared. "Magic showed me that you can be a Hall of Fame basketball player on the hardwood and you can be a Hall of Fame guy in the board room."

"And, because he was a man of color, I looked at him and said, 'Oh man, why not me?" Rodriguez continued. And this is one reason he's looking forward to leading Presidente in their "campaign to endorse and promote young entrepreneurs to be their [own] Presidente." In the future, he hopes the example he sets today can be the push another entrepreneur needs to break other glass ceilings. "Hopefully I can open the doors for other people of color, minorities, Latinos, women, it's the right time for that," he said. "Anybody can be Presidente, absolutely everybody should be. This is the golden age for entrepreneurship and there's so much opportunity out there."

He added: "If you can get up and hustle, whether it's a side hustle or your main hustle, anybody can make it. A young kid like me made it from Miami, because of baseball, and I was able to take that and do other things. It also gives me a platform to do great things like this and help out the next generation of entrepreneurship."