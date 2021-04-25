Are Jennifer Lopez and Alex Rodriguez Back Together After Surprise Dinner?

✖

Jennifer Lopez and Alex Rodriguez recently had a surprise dinner together, and it has fans wondering if the pair have gotten back together. According to ET, a source revealed that the former couple met up at the Hotel Bel-Air in Los Angeles, California on Friday night. Fans of the singer and ex-MLB star should not read too much into it, however, as the source claims "the dinner did not appear to be a romantic situation."

Earlier this month, Lopez and Rodriguez announced that they had called off their engagement and split up, after dating for the past two years. "We have realized we are better as friends and look forward to remaining so," read a joint statement they issued to Good Morning America. "We will continue to work together and support each other on our shared businesses and projects. We wish the best for each other and one another’s children. Out of respect for them, the only other comment we have to say is thank you to everyone who has sent kind words and support."

Exes Jennifer Lopez and Alex Rodriguez are making good on their promise to remain friends. https://t.co/8KeLkKbjyK — Entertainment Tonight (@etnow) April 25, 2021

Following their split, an insider spoke with ET about what led to the split, indicating that the allegations of infidelity against Rodriguez were at least part of the cause. The insider stated that Lopez "tried her hardest" to make things work, but it just "wasn't making her happy anymore." The "Waiting For Tonight" singer "knew it was time to let go," the insider also said. "There were issues when it came to wedding plans and trust issues that she couldn't get past."

The insider added, "Her kids are sad about the breakup because they all grew so close, but ultimately want what's best for their mom and for her to be happy. There is still love and respect between the two families." The insider went on to say, "Jennifer has been doing her best to keep her head up since her split with Alex."

Continuing, the insider stated, "She's been doing self-care practices that balance her mind, body and spirit and has been surrounding herself and talking to loved ones and her kids. She is also, of course, committed to and focused on work." Finally, the insider said, "Staying busy and involved in things that make Jennifer feel fulfilled has been good for her."