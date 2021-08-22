Alex Rodriguez Mocked After Posing With Jennifer Lopez Birthday Gift He Reclaimed
Alex Rodriguez is getting roasted on Instagram after his latest post showing off a red Porsche 911 GTS. "I'm very down to earth," Rodriguez joked in the caption as he leans against the sports car. While he obviously was hoping to project a cool guy image with the post, people were quick to point out that the car looked an awful lot like the car that he gifted his ex Jennifer Lopez for her 50th birthday two years ago.
While it's unclear if it's the exact same car, that leaves three uncomfortable scenarios: either Lopez gave the car back when they broke up, he asked for the car back after they broke up, or he bought the exact same car that he had given her. Either way, Rodriguez is facing the hilarious judgment of the internet mob in his comments section.
"looks like jlo left not only you but the red car too [two laughing emojis]," cracked one follower. "Isn't that the red car he bought jlo" asked another.
"Jlo didn't want you nor the car," quipped one commenter. "She gave you the car back ha ha ha ha and the Ring too (sic)," wrote another.
"You took the car back from JLo," stated another shocked follower. "I thought you gave that red Porsche (sic) to... nevermind," wrote another follower. "But still, you lose JLo," pointed out another person.
Rodriguez gave an interview with Entertainment Tonight recently and opened up about the breakup. He had a few nice things to say about his partner of several years. "I had five years of an incredible life and partnership and also with my daughters, we learned so much," he said. "And now we have the opportunity to take that and move forward and say, 'You know what? We're so grateful for the last five years, how do we make the next five years better because of lessons learned?' So I'm in a great place. I'm so grateful for where God and and and the light has really put me, and I'm really looking forward. Mostly to see how my girls keep developing."