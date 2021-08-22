Alex Rodriguez Mocked After Posing With Jennifer Lopez Birthday Gift He Reclaimed

Alex Rodriguez is getting roasted on Instagram after his latest post showing off a red Porsche 911 GTS. "I'm very down to earth," Rodriguez joked in the caption as he leans against the sports car. While he obviously was hoping to project a cool guy image with the post, people were quick to point out that the car looked an awful lot like the car that he gifted his ex Jennifer Lopez for her 50th birthday two years ago.

While it's unclear if it's the exact same car, that leaves three uncomfortable scenarios: either Lopez gave the car back when they broke up, he asked for the car back after they broke up, or he bought the exact same car that he had given her. Either way, Rodriguez is facing the hilarious judgment of the internet mob in his comments section.