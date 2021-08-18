Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck Share Passionate Kiss After a Weekend Apart

✖

Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck might have spent his 49th birthday apart, but their reunion couldn't have been sweeter. The celebrity couple planted a long, passionate kiss on one another outside The Last Duel actor's Brentwood home in photos published by TMZ Wednesday, making it clear they missed each other in the time apart.

Affleck decided to spend his birthday with his three children instead of the "Let's Get Loud" singer, and was spotted with 9-year-old son Samuel, 15-year-old daughter Violet and 12-year-old daughter Seraphina out in Los Angeles Sunday while visiting a friend. Affleck's ex-wife, Jennifer Garner, wasn't spotted on the outing. Lopez, meanwhile, spent the day with her 13-year-old son Maximilian, although his twin sister Emme was nowhere to be found during their outing.

Lopez might not have spent the weekend with her beau's family but made sure to include Violet and Seraphina in her thoughts, picking out personalized necklaces for the girls a star-studded event at producer Jennifer Klein's house over the weekend, according to Entertainment Tonight. "While there, Jennifer checked out the Made by Mary station and picked out necklaces for herself and Emme, as well as Ben Affleck's daughters, Violet and Seraphina," the outlet's source said. Lopez picked out the jewelry to match their birthday month and "mentioned that she planned to gift Violet and Seraphina the necklaces later that night" at their dad's 49th birthday party.

The couple coined "Bennifer" during their first go-around was initially together from 2002 to 2004 before calling off their engagement. After their split, Affleck would go on to marry Garner and Lopez would marry singer Marc Anthony, with whom she shares her twins. After their split in 2011, the Grammy-winner was engaged to former MLB star Alex Rodriguez until April, when they announced they had called off their wedding amid questions about his faithfulness.

Lopez and Affleck reconnected romantically not long after, but only made their relationship Instagram official last month as "On the Floor" singer celebrated her 52nd birthday. The two have yet to comment publicly about rekindling their romance but posted a photo of themselves kissing in honor of the special day.