Alex Rodriguez and David Ortiz: Inside Their World Series Bromance

Alex Rodriguez and David Ortiz had a lot of fun covering the World Series for Fox back in October. Oritz was shot back in June and returned to the network at the start of the playoffs. Once that happened, the two have had a lot of fun together since.

Rodriguez and Ortiz were rivals on the field as they played for the New York Yankees and Boston Red Sox, respectively. Rodriguez helped the Yankees win the World Series in 2009, hitting 30 home runs and 100 RBIs during the regular season. He is considered as one of the best infielders to play the game as he was a 14-time all-star, he won the American League MVP award three times and he was the AL home run leader five times.

As for Ortiz, he doesn’t have the same numbers as Rodriguez, but he is a champion as he led the Red Sox to World Series titles in 2004, 2007 and 2013. He’s a 10-time all-star, he was the World Series MVP in 2013 and his No. 34 jersey is retired.

Here’s a look at the World Series bromance between Rodriguez and Ortiz.

Reunited

Rodriguez posted a video of him and Ortiz promoting their coverage of the playoffs on Fox. In the caption, Rodriguez wrote, “Reunited and it feels so good!! Back with my brothers Big Papi @davidortiz, @kevburkhardt, @bighurt Frank Thomas, @youngrizzle35 D-Train Willis and @bshah23 Bardia, our rockstar producer.” So it looked like the duo was more than ready to put on a show.

Ortiz a Yankees Fan?

Did Rodriguez convert Big Papi into a Yankees fan? Not likely, but it looks like they are having a lot of fun on set. In the caption, Rodriguez wrote, “Finally, I’ve converted him! @davidortiz is a @yankees fan now!!! Rocking the parrot for @Encadwin! You can almost hear #PapiParrot saying, “sqwaaaaauk. The Yankees win! The Yankees win!”‬

Smoke Break

The stress of covering the playoffs led to Rodriguez and Ortiz taking a smoke break. Rodriguez wrote, “So I tried to tell Big Papi we were in a non-smoking building … and he said ‘I’m not planning on coming back. Smoke ’em when you got ’em!’ Ha! Congrats @davidortiz, your new cigar is definitely. The Slugger is the perfect name, too. Thank you for sharing with me.

“I enjoyed it, and I’m not just blowing smoke! Congrats again to you and your team!”

At the World Series

The duo made it to the World Series and they were more than ready to go. Rodriguez wrote, “Missed baseball yesterday but excited to be back in Houston for the WORLD SERIES! Who will be crowned champions: @astrosbaseball or @nationals?!”

Crowning Juan Soto

Oritz and Rodriguez seem to love Washington Nationals star Juan Soto who put on a show during the World Series. Rodriguez wrote, “We may be witnessing the birth of baseball’s next generation-defining superstar, emerging right before our eyes. @juansoto_25 is using the World Series for his coming-out party, and he’s flat-out taking over the place.”

NFL Action

Could you imagine, Rodriguez and Ortiz in the NFL? While there was no baseball on this day, the two World Series champions got themselves ready to watch some football. Rodriguez wrote, “No (baseball) tonight so I’m ready for some (football)!! How about you @davidortiz?!”

World Series Recap

Last week, Rodriguez shared a video of him an Ortiz in action covering the World Series. The former Yankees player wrote, “I still miss baseball & my @foxsports crew! Part 2 of my video from this year’s World Series is now up on my channel!” The countdown is on for Rodriguez and Oritz to do it all again next year.