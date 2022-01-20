AEW Fans React to Jon Moxley’s New Look After Returning From Rehab

Jon Moxley made his return to All Elite Wrestling (AEW) Wednesday night after being in an alcoholic treatment program for a few months. He led off AEW Dynamite and started his promo by calling out a heckler. Moxley then talked about his battle with alcohol and how he will continue to fight.

“I don’t run from demons, I just beat the s— out of them,” Moxley said, per ComicBook.com. Moxley decided to enter rehab after the first round of the AEW World Title Eliminator Tournament. AEW president Tony Khan announced the news and provided updates over time.

“Jon Moxley has allowed me to share with you that he is entering an inpatient alcohol treatment program,” Khan wrote on Twitter at the time. “Jon is a beloved member of the AEW family. We all stand with him and Renee, and all of his family and friends, as he shifts his focus to recovery. Jon is making a very brave choice to get help, and we’re embracing his choice and supporting him however we can. I’m proud to call Jon a friend, and like many of you, I’m also a fan of Mox and look forward to a time in the future when he is eventually ready to return to the ring. When Moxley returned, fans couldn’t help but take notice of his new look as he was leaner and had a little more hair.

One person wrote: “I’ve seen the puffy face so many times in alcoholics. It’s unmistakable. It’s insane the difference is when they clean up. They’re really a whole new person.”

Another person wrote: “Say what you want but WWE does a lot of good by providing this addiction treatment for their former employees. Jon looks great; best of luck to him, it’s a lifelong dedication.”

One person replied: “I couldn’t make out what the fan said, generally I’m against fans getting thrown out of arenas, unless they do something physical. But, I’d need to hear what he said to have a complete opinion.”

One Twitter user wrote: “Jon Moxley in that 1st pic looked like he was slowly turning into the human thumb Joss Whedon, we don’t need two of those. All jokes aside I’m glad to see he’s healthier and doing better in general.”

Another person replied: “I thought the same thing. I’m going on a year of sobriety from alcohol and look completely different.”

This Twitter user wrote: “Jon Moxley looks healthier and that hairline making a 1995 MJ comeback.”

And this fan wrote: “That 3 Months Off Did Jon Moxley some good I see he looks Like he never left.”