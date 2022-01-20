Jon Moxley Drops F-Bomb on Live TV After Heckler Tries to Ruin His ‘AEW Dynamite’ Return

Jon Moxley made his All Elite Wrestling (AEW) return on Wednesday night and put a heckler in his place. AEW Dynamite started with Moxley speaking to the crowd, and it was the first time in two months he’s been on TV as he spent that time in alcohol rehabilitation treatment. As Moxley started talking, a heckler began yelling something like “get the trash out the ring” while booing during the promo.

Moxley replied: “Hey go f— yourself, get that guy out of here… piece of s—.” According to Wresling Inc., The former AEW World Champion goes on to use a metaphor about a black cloud of a demon was following him when referring to his battle with alcoholism. He said the demon never wanted him to be free so he could enjoy the life he has with his wife and daughter. Before he ended his promo, Moxley thanked the fans for their continued support.

Videos by PopCulture.com

Moxley has been with AEW since 2019. Before that, Moxley spent time in WWE and went by the name Dean Ambrose. In Moxley’s autobiography, he talked about the challenges he dealt with competing in WWE.

“I had nothing even close to heat,” Moxley wrote, per Bleacher Report. “I was once one of the most popular performers in all of WWE, and now I was lost in the ring in front of confused or apathetic audiences. I was Fn dead in the water, irreconcilable, a dog to be taken out back and shot … and I knew it. I was fully aware of it through every slow and excruciating second, yet my objections went ignored or refuted, like that movie where the guy is still awake but paralyzed during open-heart surgery. If you sat through any of my segments on TV during this timeframe, you know what I’m talking about … unless you blocked it from your memory. If you thought you were confused, imagine what it was like being me? S—, at least you had a remote control. I couldn’t just turn the channel on my own life. I was in a living hell. Gee, it’s fun reminiscing.”

Moxley added: “It’s not like I don’t like money. I don’t WANT things to be this way. Why do they have to make it impossible? Why does everything have to be so Fn stupid? They’re really gonna make me walk away from all this money, aren’t they? They can’t just write one good angle, let me cut one good Fn promo? F—! I can’t believe it’s come to this.”