AEW Makes Major Announcement About Jon Moxley

All Elite Wrestling (AEW) just shared some big news about Jon Moxley. On Tuesday, the pro wrestling company announced that Moxley will make his return this week on the flagship show AEW Dynamite. The show will air from the Entertainment & Sports Arena in Washington D.C.

Moxley makes his return after missing the last two months. In early November the former AEW World Champion checked himself into treatment for alcohol use. As mentioned by Wrestling Inc., Moxley hasn’t wrestled since beating Jimmy Jacobs in a street fight on Oct. 30 and hasn’t appeared on TV since the Oct. 27 edition of AEW Dynamite.

MOX IS BACK.

Appearing for the first time in nearly 3 months, former #AEW World Champion @JonMoxley makes his long-awaited return to #AEWDynamite TOMORROW at 8pm ET/7pm CT LIVE on @TBSNetwork! pic.twitter.com/TVVeo1evSM — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) January 18, 2022

“Jon Moxley has allowed me to share with you that he is entering an inpatient alcohol treatment program. Jon is a beloved member of the AEW family. We all stand with him and Renee, and all of his family and friends, as he shifts his focus to recovery,” AEW president and CEO Tony Khan wrote in November. “Jon is making a very brave choice to get help, and we’re embracing his choice and supporting him however we can. I’m proud to call Jon a friend, and like many of you, I’m also a fan of Mox and look forward to a time in the future when he is eventually ready to return to the ring. Until then, thank you for supporting Jon and respecting his privacy at this time.”

Moxley is the second AEW World Champion in the company’s short history. He also competed in WWE under the name Dean Ambrose and had a lot of success, winning the WWE Championship, the Intercontinental Championship three times, the Raw Tag Team Championship twice, and the United States Championship. When Moxley was in WWE he teamed up with Seth Rollins and Roman Reigns to form The Shield.

In an interview with Bleacher Report, Moxley was asked if he still talks to Rollins and Reigns. “Very occasionally. Seth’s about to have a kid, so that’s cool. You just get in this world and you get really busy, especially in a pandemic world, everyone is in their own little bubbles. That’s the good thing about wrestling: it’s never goodbye, it’s just see you along the way. When you go through certain things with people, you’re always bonded.”