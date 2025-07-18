Former WWE Superstar Pregnant Just Months After Tumor Scare

Maria Kanellis is pregnant with her third child!

The former WWE Superstar, 43, announced on social media that she and husband Mike Bennett were expecting another child just months after undergoing surgery to remove an “incredibly rare tumor.”

Videos by PopCulture.com

“We’ve been keeping a secret…” Kanellis captioned a June 30 post showing her two older children unwrapping “Big Brother” and “Big Sister” shirts.

The athlete, who left AEW in January, then posted a video showing a behind-the-scenes look at her IVF journey.

“This is what I have been up to since January of 2024. It took us a year and a half to get pregnant!!” she wrote. “Thank you to @dr.allison.rodgers and the entire team for the support, advice, and the lack of judgement.”

“We always wanted 3 children but because of the pandemic, job loss, a tumor, a thyroid surgery, cancer scare, no sperm, 2 polyps that also needed surgery, and my age it took a lot longer than we expected,” she concluded. “By this is Gods plan.”

In October 2024, Kanellis had surgery on her adrenal gland after doctors discovered a mass they feared was cancerous. Two months later, the pro wrestler shared on social media that she was cancer-free.

“Hello, I wanted to give you guys an [update],” she said at the time. “I know it’s been a little bit. It took a while for the pathology to get back, but I wanted to let you guys know that I am cancer-free. The tumor was not cancerous. We are so incredibly grateful and thankful to be moving into this holiday season cancer-free and to not have that worry. Thank you so much for all of the well wishes and the prayers. It did turn out to be an incredibly rare tumor.

She continued, “Only three-to-eight people get it out of a million. It’s just a weird thing that happened. It affects your mood. It affects your metabolism. It affects your blood pressure, your heart rate. So we are very, very blessed to have found it as early as we did because it really can start causing problems in your body. So thank you so much, and I am looking forward, and I am really, really hopeful about the future.”