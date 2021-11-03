AEW’s Jon Moxley Enters Rehab for Alcohol Abuse

All Elite Wrestling (AEW) star Jon Moxley is entering into an inpatient program for alcohol treatment. Tony Khan, AEW president and CEO, announced on Tuesday night via Twitter, noting that Moxley allowed Khan to share the news. Khan also said that Moxley will return to the ring “eventually.”

“Jon Moxley has allowed me to share with you that he is entering an inpatient alcohol treatment program. Jon is a beloved member of the AEW family. We all stand with him and Renee, and all of his family and friends, as he shifts his focus to recovery,” Khan wrote. “Jon is making a very brave choice to get help, and we’re embracing his choice and supporting him however we can. I’m proud to call Jon a friend, and like many of you, I’m also a fan of Mox and look forward to a time in the future when he is eventually ready to return to the ring. Until then, thank you for supporting Jon and respecting his privacy at this time.

Videos by PopCulture.com

“If you or a loved one need help, please reach out to SAMHSA’s National Helpline: 1-800-662-HELP (4357),” he concluded. As mentioned by Wrestling Inc., Moxley was scheduled to face Orange Cassidy on AEW Dynamite on Wednesday in a match for the AEW World Title Eliminator Tournament. The winner would then face Bryan Danielson in the finals at AEW Full Gear on Nov. 13. The news comes as Moxley released his autobiography.

Moxley, (real name Jonathan Good) has been with AEW since its launch in 2019. He became AEW World Champion in February 2020 after beating Chris Jericho at AEW Revolution. He lost the title in December 2020 to Kenny Omega. Before joining AEW, Moxley was a part of WWE as Dean Ambrose and became the 16th Grand Slam Champion in the company’s history.

“You gotta say never say never, because you don’t want to run back what you said years later because you don’t know what’ll happen,” Moxley said in an interview with Bleacher Report. “Just the creation of AEW was so vital to the wrestling industry, and that’s part of the reason why I’m so proud to be a part of it. I wouldn’t rule out ever doing business with them again, we had a mutually beneficial relationship for a long time. If they called I would listen, but I highly doubt we would ever be on the same page.”