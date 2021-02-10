Adrian Peterson Wants to Play With Tom Brady and Buccaneers in 2021

✖

Adrian Peterson has done nearly everything in his NFL career. However, the one thing he hasn't achieved yet is winning a Super Bowl, and the 35-year old running back believes he can do that with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. Peterson recently spoke to TMZ and said he would love to play with Brady and the Buccaneers next season.

"That would definitely be something I'm interested in, playing with Tom Brady. That by itself is enticing," Peterson said, as reported by CBS Sports. "If they want me to be a part of it, I'll be a part of it for sure. Because I'm definitely trying to add a trophy to my resume." Peterson texted Brady during Super Bowl week and looks to him as an inspiration. Brady is 43 years old and just won his seventh Super Bowl. Peterson is looking to play into his 40s, which could happen since he has scored 19 touchdowns in his last three seasons.

"When you see those other guys playing into their 40s - even though it's a different position - for me that's motivation," Peterson said. "That's telling me I'm heading down the right path." Peterson will turn 36 in March and will become a free agent in that same month. Last year, Peterson signed a one-year contract with the Detroit Lions and finished the year with 604 rushing yards and seven touchdowns on 156 carries. In his career, Peterson has rushed for 14,820 yards and 118 touchdowns. He ranks fifth all-time in rushing yards and fourth all-time in rushing touchdowns. Peterson won the MVP award in 2012 and was a unanimous selection to the NFL 2010s All-Decade Team.

It's possible the Buccaneers could sign Peterson considering three of their running backs will be free agents. Leonard Fournette was a big contributor to the Buccaneers' Super Bowl run, rushing for 300 yards and three touchdowns in four games. In the Super Bowl, the LSU alum recording 89 rushing yards and one touchdown in the 31-9 win over the Kansas City Chiefs. If the Buccaneers don't re-sign him, he could sign a big deal with another team in free agency.

"It means everything," Fournette said after the Super Bowl. "From being cut to going through my trials and tribulations throughout the season and now to be a world champion – I'm blessed. I'm blessed to be a part of this organization. My teammates for welcoming me, helping me become a better person and a better man, so I appreciate these guys."