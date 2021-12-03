Adrian Peterson Signs With New NFL Team After Being Cut by Titans

Adrian Peterson has found a new NFL team after being released by the Tennessee Titans. This week, the Seattle Seahawks announced they have signed Peterson to the practice squad. The Seahawks needed more depth at the running back position due to the number of injuries that occurred this season.

“Excited to see if he can help us out and give us a little something,” Seahawks head coach Pete Carroll said, per ESPN. “He’s a player that I’ve known forever — way back to his high-school days — and admired him tremendously over the years. Always disappointed we didn’t get him back in the day, but like I just told him, we finally got him. So I’m looking forward to seeing how he does and where he can fit in. He’s an incredible competitor and a great guy, so I’m anxious to give him a chance to get on the field with our boys.”

Peterson was waived by the Titans last week. He was signed after the team lost Derrick Henry to a broken foot and recorded 82 yards on 27 carries and a touchdown in three games. It’s not clear if Peterson will be elevated to the active roster when the Seahawks take the field on Sunday against the San Francisco 49ers.

“I feel like I can still compete at a high level,” Peterson said prior to his first practice with the Seahawks, per the team’s official website. “Just having opportunities to help teams, to inspire guys, that’s one of the most rewarding things when I see guys and they say to me to just keep doing what you’re doing, it’s so inspiring. I see Mark Ingram in Tennessee and he was like, ‘Bro, you need to get your shoulders low man. What are you doing?’ I was like, ‘I know.’ Then he was like, ‘But you’re inspiring me man.’”

Peterson, 36, has now played for seven different teams since entering the league in 2007. He spent the majority of his career with the Minnesota Vikings as he played for the team for 12 seasons. Peterson’s best season was in 2012, winning MVP and Offensive Player of the Year after rushing for 2,097 yards and 12 touchdowns. In his career, Peterson has rushed for 14,902 yards and 119 touchdowns.