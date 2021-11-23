Tennessee Titans Make Surprising Move on Adrian Peterson

Adrian Peterson is now looking for a new NFL team. On Tuesday, the Tennessee Titans announced they had waived the legendary running back after he signed with the team on Nov. 5. Peterson was filling in for Derrick Henry, who is currently on injured reserve. In the three games Peterson played with the Titans, he was splitting carries with D’Onta Foreman, Jeremy McNichols and Dontrell Hilliard, according to ESPN.

Peterson carried the ball 27 times for 82 yards and one touchdown this season. The one score came in Week 9 against the Los Angeles Rams and his now tied with Walter Payton for 11th on the all-time scoring list. Peterson currently ranks fifth all-time in rushing yards (14,902) and fourth in rushing touchdowns (119).

“I am excited to be here,” Peterson said shortly after he was signed but the Titans, per the team’s official website. “You think of an ideal situation for a running back like me and my style, it would be this right now. So, I am just going to live in the moment, enjoy it, and do whatever they ask me to do. It was a warm welcome (from teammates). Guys seem excited to have me here. But, of course, it’s about what you can do, now. I feel like once I came out, and the way I approached practice and the meeting room, I know guys are watching and kind of feed off that as well.”

Peterson, 36, was selected No. 7 overall in the 2007 NFL draft by the Minnesota Vikings. He spent 10 seasons with the Titans before joining the New Orleans Saints, Arizona Cardinals, Washington Football Team, and Detroit Lions over the years. In his career, Peterson won the NFL MVP and Offensive Player of the Year in 2012. He was also selected to the Pro Bowl and the All-Pro Team seven times.

“I feel good,” Peterson said. “If they call my number, I’m going to go out there and contribute any way that I can. I do a great job of keeping my body in shape, mentally and physically, and keeping myself prepared for a moment like this.” Since Peterson is on waivers, teams can try to claim him before he becomes a free agent and can sign wherever he wants.