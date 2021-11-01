Titans RB Derrick Henry Suffers Potential Season-Ending Injury in Win Over Colts

One of the NFL’s best players could be out for the rest of the year. According to Adam Schefter of ESPN, Tennesse Titans running back Derrick Henry suffered a potentially season-ending foot injury and is undergoing an MRI on Monday to determine the extent of the damage. The Titans are worried that Henry has a Jones fracture, which would require-season ending surgery.

Henry played in 54 of the Titan’s 73 offensive snaps on Sunday. He received medical attention on his foot midway through the first quarter before returning to the field. Henry didn’t talk to reporters after the game but finished with 68 yards on 28 rushes in the Titans 34-31 win over the Indianapolis Colts.

Henry is currently leading in the NFL in rushes (219) rushing yards (937) and rushing touchdowns (10). He’s coming off a 2020 season where he was named Offensive Player of the Year, rushing for 2,027 yards and 17 touchdowns on 378 carries. Along with being named Offensive Player of the Year, Henry was named to the All-Pro First Team for the first time in his career.

When talking to The Spun, Henry was asked if he was thinking about rushing for 2,000 yards again this season. “Not really,” he said. “I don’t really think about it or get too caught up in it. I’m just trying to get better each week and watch the film to see how I can improve my game. I don’t want to get too caught up in what the future holds because I want to focus on being in the moment with my teammates.”

Henry was also asked about being able to play with a large workload. “Drinking milk certainly helps,” Henry revealed. “My recovery process revolves around me taking care of my body, doing everything I can to get it back to full strength every week, come out to practice, and get one percent better each day.” Henry’s injury comes at a tough time for the Titans. The team is making a push to the playoffs as they are currently 6-2 on the year and have a commanding lead in the AFC South. The Titans have reached the playoffs the last two seasons, including playing in the AFC Championship game in 2019.