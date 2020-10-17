Adam Sandler and Queen Latifah Spotting Filming Netflix Basketball Movie 'Hustle'

✖

Production is ongoing for a new Adam Sandler-led Netflix film about basketball, Hustle. Eagle-eyed bystanders recently spotted him filming some scenes with co-star Queen Latifah in Philadelphia. The two did a walk-and-talk during the evening hours and marked their first time collaborating on a project.

According to MSN, the two play a husband and wife couple. They held hands throughout the scene, but they also observed health and safety guidelines during the evening's production. Both actors wore face masks between sets, which caused a few minor issues with their makeup. An assistant was spotted touching up Sandler's face after he removed his mask.

(Photo: Gilbert Carrasquillo/GC Images/Getty)

Hustle tells the story of a basketball scout (Sandler) who discovers a "can't-miss" prospect. The player is located outside of the United States, so Sandler brings him to the country and begins to groom him for the NBA. Latifah plays Sandler's wife in the film. Netflix originally acquired the rights to the film and then pitched it to Sandler. Now the noted basketball fan will put the NBA front and center once again, following on the heels of Uncut Gems.

In addition to the nighttime scenes in Philly, Hustle will take the production crew to a local high school. Sandler and his co-stars will shoot scenes at the Coatesville High School gymnasium, starting on Oct. 26. The production company will have possession of the location until early November. According to Lancaster Online, the school will receive solid compensation for letting the production company use the gymnasium. The contract includes a new scoreboard and $81,170.

Los Angeles Lakers star and NBA champion LeBron James is producing the film alongside Sandler. Jeremiah Zager, a South Philadelphia native, is directing Hustle. The upcoming basketball drama is part of a four-film, $275 million deal that Sandler signed with Netflix in January. Sandler has previously released four films with the streaming giant, as well as a comedy special.

"Whether you know him as Sandman, the Water Boy, Billy Madison, Happy Gilmore, Nick Spitz or simply Adam, one thing is clear: our members can't get enough of him," said Netflix Chief Content Officer Ted Sarandos. "They love his stories and his humor, as we saw with Murder Mystery. So I could not be more excited to extend our partnership with Adam and the Happy Madison team and deliver more laughs around the world." Sarandos also said that the Sandler and Jennifer Aniston-led Murder Mystery was the most popular film in the United States in 2019.