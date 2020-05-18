Adam Sandler and LeBron James Teaming up for Netflix Basketball Movie

✖

Adam Sandler and LeBron James are ready to make some movie magic. According to Variety, Sandler will star in the new Netflix film Hustle. James will be producing the film along with Sandler's Happy Madison productions, Roth/Kirschenbaum Films and Spring Hill Entertainment. Sander will play a basketball scout who discovers a talented player overseas. He decides to bring the player to the U.S. to prove he can make it in the NBA.

Netflix was able to obtain the rights to the film and then pitched it to Sandler. Jeremiah Zagar will direct the film, and this will be his first project since the 2018 film We the Animals, which gained a lot of attention in Hollywood. In January, Sandler signed a four-year, $275 million deal to make four additional movies for Netflix. So fans will be seeing a lot of Sandler in the near future.

Netflix Chief Content Officer Ted Sarandos is very excited about more films featuring the Saturday Night Live alum. "Whether you know him as Sandman, the Water Boy, Billy Madison, Happy Gilmore, Nick Spitz or simply Adam, one thing is clear: our members can’t get enough of him," he said in a statement in January. "They love his stories and his humor, as we saw with Murder Mystery. So I could not be more excited to extend our partnership with Adam and the Happy Madison team and deliver more laughs around the world." Last year, Sandler was featured in the Netflix film Murder Mystery with Jennifer Aniston. It was reported the film was viewed in 83 million households. Sandler is set to star in the Netflix film Hubie Halloween this year with Kevin James Maya Rudolph and Julie Bowen.

James is keeping himself busy despite the coronavirus pandemic. Earlier this month, James revealed the title and logo for the new Space Jam movie that he will be starring in next year. The film will be called Space Jam: Legacy and the release date is set for July 16, 2021. In the meantime, James is ready for the NBA season to start back up, but it's uncertain when or if that will happen. The NBA has had talks about resuming the season, which has led to James teaming up with players like Stephen Curry and Kevin Durant to lobby for the players to get back on the court.