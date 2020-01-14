Adam Sandler Fans Can’t Get Over His Perfect Post-Oscars-Snub ‘Waterboy’ Tweet

After Adam Sandler didn’t hear his name on the list of Oscar nominees on Monday for his performance in the recently released Uncut Gems, the actor chose to look on the bright side, using Twitter to joke about how he can now go back to his usual wardrobe of casual wear.

“Bad news: Sandman gets no love from the Academy,” he wrote. “Good news: Sandman can stop wearing suits. Congrats to all my friends who got nominated, especially Mama.” The tweet was accompanied with a photo of Kathy Bates in The Waterboy — the 1998 film that saw her play Sandler’s character’s mother. This year, Bates was nominated for an Oscar for Supporting Actress for her work in Richard Jewell.

Sandler’s followers got a serious kick out of the tweet, which currently has over 360,000 likes.

“Academy Awards are for the Devil!” one joked in another Waterboy reference.

Someone else offered the actor some help.

Another fan praised Sandler’s performance in the film.

When you get no love from the academy but you’ll be remembered for giving the best performance of 2019 forever pic.twitter.com/QIjeimWPok — Full Fat Videos Matt & Chris (@FullFatVideos) January 13, 2020

Bates herself also responded, making a reference to Sandler’s Waterboy character.

“I love you my Bobby Boucher!!! You was robbed!!” she wrote. “But Mama loves you!!! I learned a new urban slang word for you! You da GOAT!! Not the one we eat at home, Son.”

“Sandman deserves all the love,” added Ben Stiller. “Brilliant performance.”

“I loved Uncut Gems,” wrote Jenna Fischer. “You and all of the performances, the writing, directing, camera, sound design and sound editing. Loved this movie.”

“We still love u,” tweeted Lil Nas X.

Sandler previously spoke about the sartorial lengths to which he would go for a potential awards run for Uncut Gems, telling Howard Stern on Stern’s radio show in December that if he did receive an Oscar nod, it would be a “funny big thing” and that he would be “there to win,” which would mean scrapping his usual casual attire for a Nike tuxedo.

The comedian added that he had even been doing press for the movie, a move for him, because of the effort that was put into making it.

“I did like an a—hole,” he said. “[Directors] The Safdie Brothers and everybody worked so hard on the movie that I didn’t want to do what I usually do and just go, ‘Eh, I can’t help you out there.’”

Sandler further discussed the Oscars when he joked about what kind of movie he would make were he not to hear his name called.

“If I don’t get it, I’m going to f—ing come back and do one again that is so bad on purpose just to make you all pay,” he said. “That’s how I get them.”

Photo Credit: Getty Images / Handout