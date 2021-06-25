Aaron Rodgers: Why July 2 Is an Important Date for Packers Quarterback

✖

The Green Bay Packers will hit the field for training camp in the month, and the biggest question is will Aaron Rodgers show up? He reportedly isn't happy with the front office and told people in the organization he isn't coming back. And while Rodgers hasn't confirmed he's not returning, we may get an answer very soon. As mentioned by Mike Florio of Pro Football Talk, Rodgers has until July 2 to opt out on the season. That means he would not return to the team at any point in 2021.

Florio says if Rodgers opts out of the 2021 season he would not have to forfeit $11.5 million in unearned signing bonus money and the $6.8 million roster bonus he earned in March. That means Rodgers will keep $18.3 million. If he sits out, Rodgers will lose all of it as the roster bonus is paid weekly throughout the season.

It's not likely Rodgers will opt-out, but if he's is serious about not playing for the Packers this upcoming season, he has a way to do it while saving a lot of money. Earlier this month, Rodgers talked about not having too much going on this offseason.

"It's been one of those quiet offseasons you just dream about where you can just kind of go through your process on your own quietly and that's all you can ask for as an older player in the league and someone who's been around for a long time and just enjoy that time to yourself, to just relax, to not be bothered, to not have any obligations or anything going on," Rodgers said to Brian Anderson in a virtual press conference for his upcoming charity golf event that features Tom Brady.

"I think that's what this offseason's been about. It's been about really enjoying my time and spending it where I want to spend it and not feeling like I have to go anywhere and not having any responsibilities but still being an NFL player at the same time. It's been great." Rodgers didn't attend any of the team's offseason workouts, including the mandatory minicamp. The issues he has with the Packers come after he won the NFL MVP award for the third time in his career. With Rodgers under center, the Packers have reached the NFC Championship game the last two seasons. He led the team to a Super Bowl win in 2010.