Aaron Rodgers Details His Offseason While Wearing an Interesting T-Shirt

Aaron Rodgers knows what's being said about him. The Green Bay Packers quarterback recently took part in a five-way interview with Tom Brady and golf stars Bryson DeChambeau and Phil Mickelson to prepare for their big golf match on July 6. During the interview, Rodgers was wearing a t-shirt that said "I'm offended." He also talked about his offseason, which has been very eventful.

"It's been one of those quiet offseasons you just dream about where you can just kind of go through your process on your own quietly and that's all you can ask for as an older player in the league and someone who's been around for a long time and just enjoy that time to yourself, to just relax, to not be bothered, to not have any obligations or anything going on," Rodgers said to Brian Anderson who asked him about his "quiet" and "low profile" offseason, per NFL.com. "I think that's what this offseason's been about. It's been about really enjoying my time and spending it where I want to spend it and not feeling like I have to go anywhere and not having any responsibilities but still being an NFL player at the same time. It's been great."

Another in a long line of interesting fashion choices from Aaron Rodgers this off-season pic.twitter.com/oN3GbepjEB — Peter Bukowski (@Peter_Bukowski) June 15, 2021

The shirt could have something to do with the comments made by Packers president Mark Murphy over the weekend. During an event at the home of the Packers, Lambeau Field, Murphy described Rodgers in a very unique way.

"I'm often reminded though of Ted Thompson, as most of you know, just a great general manager, passed away this past year, or excuse me earlier this year. [He] often talked about Aaron, that he's a... and it wasn't just Aaron, a lot of different players. He would say 'He's a complicated fella.' So, I'll just say that," Murphy said.

In April, Adam Schefter of ESPN reported that Rodgers was "disgruntled" with the Packers and told people in the organization that he wasn't going to return to the team. Rodgers talked about the issues with the team to Kenny Mayne in May and referred to the Packers as being about the people in the organization, which could mean he's not happy with some of the roster moves management has made in the past. Rodgers has not participated in any offseason workouts, including mandatory minicamp, and it's unknown if he will report to training camp on July 27.