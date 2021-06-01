The One Reason Why Packers Would Agree to Trade Aaron Rodgers

✖

Aaron Rodgers may not play for the Green Bay Packers again, but the team is not willing to trade him. However, there is one way the Packers could agree to trade the three-time MVP. According to Matt Schneidman of The Athletic, the Packers would move Rodgers if they "believed he was truly committed to never playing for them again" and preferred getting draft picks and players in return instead of forcing him to retire.

Schneidman also reported that Packers general manager Brian Gutekunst "will not" trade Rodgers, which is something he has stated as soon as the report came out of Rodgers not returning to the team. Rodgers spoke about his issues with the Packers with Kenny Mayne last week and said when he won MVP for his play last season, it changed the plans for the Packers.

"A lot of this was put in motion last year, and the wrench was just kind of thrown into it when I won MVP and played the way I played last year," Rodgers said. "This is just kind of, I think, a spill-out of all that. But it is about the people, and that's the most important thing. Green Bay has always been about the people -- from Curly Lambeau being owner and founder to the '60s with [Vince] Lombardi and Bart Starr and all those incredible names to the '90s teams with coach [Mike] Holmgren and Favrey [Brett Favre] and the Minister of Defense [Reggie White] to the run that we've been on."

Rodgers has not attended any of the Packers' offseason workouts, but those are voluntary. He has attended the offseason program every year in his NFL career, which means there's a chance he could miss the team's mandatory minicamp later this month. If that happens, it's likely Rodgers won't report for the start of training camp at the end of July, and the Packers would have a real problem on their hands.

If the Packers were to trade Rodgers, there are teams that will be interested. A few of the teams that could be in the running for Rodgers and the Denver Broncos, Las Vegas Raiders and the Miami Dolphins. However, if Rodgers wants to win another Super Bowl, staying with the Packers might be the best option as he has led the team to 26 wins and two NFC Championship appearances in the last two seasons.