Aaron Rodgers: 7 NFL Teams That Could Trade for Packers All-Pro
Aaron Rodgers is frustrated with the Green Bay Packers, which has led to trade rumors. The report of Rodgers' frustration was released in April, but Rodgers didn't talk about the issues he has with the Packers until Monday night when he appeared on Kenny Mayne's last SportsCenter on ESPN. Rodgers revealed that he is not mad at Jordan Love, the young quarterback who the Packers drafted in the first round last year.
"With my situation, look it's never been about the draft pick, picking Jordan," Rodgers said. "I love Jordan; he's a great kid. [We've had] a lot of fun to work together. Love the coaching staff, love my teammates, love the fan base in Green Bay. An incredible 16 years. It's just kind of about a philosophy and maybe forgetting that it is about the people that make the thing go. It's about character, it's about culture, it's about doing things the right way."
Rodgers did admit everything got started last year and he thought he was going to be traded. "A lot of this was put in motion last year, and the wrench was just kind of thrown into it when I won MVP and played the way I played last year," Rodgers said during the interview. "This is just kind of, I think, a spill-out of all that. But it is about the people, and that's the most important thing. Here's a look at seven teams that could trade for Rodgers.
Denver Broncos
There were reports the Broncos and Packers were in talks for a Rodgers trade, but it looks like that is not the case, at least for right now. The Broncos recently traded for Teddy Bridgewater and will compete with Drew Lock for the starting job. Adding Rodgers would make the Broncos a Super Bowl contender, which has not been the case since the team won the Super Bowl in the 2015 season.prevnext
Las Vegas Raiders
Derek Carr has put together a solid career but has only led the Raiders to the postseason once in his seven seasons. Jon Gruden would love to have a guy like Rodgers in a Raiders uniform and would make the team a serious threat in the AFC West.prevnext
Miami Dolphins
The Dolphins have put together a solid team that just missed out on the playoffs last year. Tua Tagovailoa has a chance to be an elite player, but Rodgers could come in and make the Dolphins dominant team in the AFC East.prevnext
Washington Football Team
Washington could use more quarterback help as they have Ryan Fitzpatrick, Taylor Heinicke and Kyle Allen on the roster. All three guys are solid, but Rodgers would make Washington a legit Super Bowl contender.prevnext
New Orleans Saints
Drew Brees just retired, which means either Jameis Winston or Taysom Hill will start in 2021. Rodgers would thrive in Sean Payton's offense, and with the Saints being in the NFC South, Rodgers would face Tom Brady twice since the Tampa Bay Buccaneers are in the same division.prevnext
Carolina Panthers
The Panthers traded for Sam Darnold and sent Teddy Bridgewater to the Broncos. The jury is still out on Darnold being a franchise QB, which means Rodgers should be considered as another option for head coach Matt Rhule and company.prevnext
New England Patriots
The Patriots re-signed Cam Newton and drafted Mac Jones in the first round of the draft on Thursday. Newton had a rocky 2020 season, and Jones is an unknown. If the Patriots want to get back into the Super Bowl picture, adding Rodgers is the best option.prev