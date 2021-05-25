Aaron Rodgers: 7 NFL Teams That Could Trade for Packers All-Pro

Aaron Rodgers is frustrated with the Green Bay Packers, which has led to trade rumors. The report of Rodgers' frustration was released in April, but Rodgers didn't talk about the issues he has with the Packers until Monday night when he appeared on Kenny Mayne's last SportsCenter on ESPN. Rodgers revealed that he is not mad at Jordan Love, the young quarterback who the Packers drafted in the first round last year.

"With my situation, look it's never been about the draft pick, picking Jordan," Rodgers said. "I love Jordan; he's a great kid. [We've had] a lot of fun to work together. Love the coaching staff, love my teammates, love the fan base in Green Bay. An incredible 16 years. It's just kind of about a philosophy and maybe forgetting that it is about the people that make the thing go. It's about character, it's about culture, it's about doing things the right way."

Rodgers did admit everything got started last year and he thought he was going to be traded. "A lot of this was put in motion last year, and the wrench was just kind of thrown into it when I won MVP and played the way I played last year," Rodgers said during the interview. "This is just kind of, I think, a spill-out of all that. But it is about the people, and that's the most important thing. Here's a look at seven teams that could trade for Rodgers.