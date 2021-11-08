State Farm Makes Decision on Aaron Rodgers Amid Vaccine Controversy

State Farm has made the call on spokesperson Aaron Rodgers. The insurance company spoke to USA Today Sports and said it stands by the Green Bay Packers quarterback after his recent comments about the COVID-19 vaccine. Rodgers is a longtime spokesman for State Farm, appearing in various commercials for over 10 years.

“Aaron Rodgers has been a great ambassador for our company for much of the past decade,” a company spokeswoman said in a statement to USA Today Sports. “We don’t support some of the statements that he has made, but we respect his right to have his own personal point of view. We recognize our customers, employees, agents and brand ambassadors come from all walks of life, with differing viewpoints on many issues. Our mission at State Farm is to support safer, stronger communities. To that end, we encourage vaccinations, but respect everyone’s right to make a choice based on their personal circumstances.”

Videos by PopCulture.com

Last week, Rodgers tested positive for COVID-19 and missed Sunday’s game against Patrick Mahomes and the Kansas City Chiefs. Both Rodgers and Mahomes are pitchmen for State Farm, leading to Sunday’s game being considered the State Farm Bowl. When it was discovered that Rodgers tested positive for COVID-19, it was later revealed that Rodgers is unvaccinated. It was surprising considering Rodgers told reporters he was “immunized,” leading to many believing that Rogers was vaccinated.

Rodgers explained his situation on on Friday. “First of all I didn’t lie in the initial press conference,” Rodgers said “At the time, my plan was to say that I have been immunized,” Rodgers said. “It wasn’t some sort of ruse or lie, it was the truth. Had there been a follow-up to my statement that I had been immunized, I would have responded with this: ‘Look, I’m not some sort of anti-vax, flat-earther. I am somebody who is a critical thinker, you guys know me I march to the beat of my own drum. I believe strongly in bodily autonomy and the ability to make choices for your body. Not to have to acquiesce to some woke culture or crazed group of individuals who say you have to do something. Health is not a one size fits all for everybody.’”

Despite having support from State Farm, Rodgers is seeing the aftermath of his actions as another sponsor, Prevea Health, a healthcare company in Wisconsin, ended its relationship with Rodgers on Saturday. As for football, the earliest Rodgers can return to the Packers is Saturday if he clears COVID-19 protocols.