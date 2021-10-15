Aaron Rodgers Reveals the NFL Team He Will Never Play for If He Leaves Packers

It looks like Aaron Rodgers isn’t going to be leaving the Green Bay Packers anytime soon as the team is off to a 4-1 start. However, if he decides to play for another NFL team, we now know the uniform Rodgers will never wear. When speaking to reporters this week, Rodgers was asked if he could ever see himself playing for the Chicago Bears.

“No, no,” Rodgers said, via Packerswire. “It’s just not going to happen, man.” If Rodgers ever played for the Bears it would remind Packers fans of what happened with Brett Favre in 2009. After leaving the Packers at the end of the 2007 season, Favre played for the New York Jets in 2008 before joining the Packers’ rival Minnesota Vikings in 2009. Rodgers is under contract for another season, meaning he would have to be traded if he wanted to leave after this year.

“I’ve always enjoyed the city, enjoyed the fans even though they haven’t enjoyed me, I get it,” Rodgers said. “Maybe there’ll be a little more love when my time comes to an end playing here. But I do have a lot of respect for the city and the sports.” Rodgers was asked about the Bears because that’s who the Packers will face this Sunday. And the three-time MVP seems to have his way with the Bears, posting a 21-5 career record in 26 games.

Rodgers is having a strong start to the 2021 season, completing 66% of his passes for 1,241 yards, 10 touchdowns and three interceptions with a 101.3 passer rating. There were experts who wrote off Rodgers after the Packers lost to the New Orleans Saints in the season opener. Rodgers has heard what the critics had to say about him and didn’t keep quiet.

“Well, it’s a rough night, I guess, for some of those ‘he doesn’t care’ campers,” Rodgers said on the Pat McAfee Show after the Packers beat the 49ers last month. “I love the game, I love competing. There’s nothing like it. There’s nothing like having the ball in your hands with a chance to win the game, late in the game. That’s what we live for. That’s what we dream about. We don’t dream about kneel-downs at the end of games. We dream about … we got to go down and put the ball in position to either win it with a field goal or win it with a touchdown. That’s what we dream about.”