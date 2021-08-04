Aaron Rodgers Sets Record Straight on Relationship With Packers General Manager

✖

Aaron Rodgers is ready to lead the Green Bay Packers to a Super Bowl this season. However, no matter what happens in 2021, it's possible Rodgers could be playing his final season in Green Bay. When talking to reporters on Wednesday, Rodgers gave an update on his relationship with general manager Brian Gutekunst.

"I think it's a work in progress. I think relationships aren't formed in a matter of a couple days," Rodgers said, per NFL.com. "There's time where the respect grows and the communication follows. I think the greatest relationships that you have with your friends and loved ones involve conversations and flow. You can not talk to a close friend for a few months and pick up right where you left off.

"There's no break in communication, there's no forced conversations where you got to hit this person up because it's on your to-do list that day. It's all about wanting to have those conversations and wanting to be in conversation like that. We've had a couple conversations, they've been positive conversations." Rodgers returned to Green Bay last week after not being with the team all offseason. He was reportedly planning not to play this season or possibly retiring. But the Packers and Rodgers agreed to a reworked contract where he only has two years left with the team.

One of the conditions Rodgers had was bringing back wide receiver Randall Cobb who was with the Packers from 2011-2018. During his press conference last week, Rodgers talked about some of the former Packers players who were unceremoniously let go, including Cobb.

"Guys who were exceptional players for us, but great locker room guys, high character guys," Rodgers said. "Many of them who weren’t offered a contract at all or were extremely low balled or were, maybe in my opinion, not given the respect on the way out that guys of their status and stature and high character deserved."

After Gutekunst heard Rodgers' comments last week, he stood by the decisions he had made despite what the Packers quarterback says. "I wouldn't say I have any regrets. Obviously, this is a hard business. This is a tough business," the general manager said. "When it comes to an end for any player, I don't think it usually goes well, I don't think they usually feel good about it. We are always very sensitive to what those players have given this organization, and when we go through that, it's always with class and dignity. But again, it's a hard business."