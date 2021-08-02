Aaron Rodgers Reveals If He's 'All in' With Green Bay Packers

✖

Aaron Rodgers is practicing with the Green Bay Packers after not being with the team all offseason. But after telling reporters the issues he has had with the Packers in his training camp press conference, one has to wonder if Rodgers is committed to the Packers this season. Former Packers receiver James Jones, who is also an analyst for the NFL Network spoke to Rodgers over the weekend and revealed he's very happy to be back in Green Bay.

"It's the best feeling," Rodgers said, per NFL.com. "It was a little strange, I think, Day 1 just because I was gone for the entire offseason and contemplated my own future and the possibility of playing somewhere else as well. But when I'm back here, I'm 100 percent all in.

"You know me, you know what I'm all about. I love my teammates. I love competing. I do love practice. I love to go out and give it to the young corner when I can, get after these guys, talk a little smack, especially with a new D-coordinator in here, we've got to let him know how it goes around here. It's good to be back."

Having Rodgers back for the 2021 season is huge for the Packers in terms of where they want to go. As for after the 2021 season, Rodgers' future is up in the air despite having another year on his reworked contract. When talking to reporters last week, Rodgers admitted he thought about retiring from the NFL.

"Yeah, it was definitely something I thought about," Rodgers said. "I talked about how important being a full-timer was for a long time. This was the first time to spend the off-season away without a COVID year or a lockout year, and I enjoyed it. I really did. I took the time working on myself and trying to better myself in a number of areas where I feel like I could improve based on my own patterns and conditioning."

"I continued to find joy and happiness and things off the field," Rodgers continued. "However, there’s still a big competitive hole in my body that I need to fill. And as I got back into my workouts, I just realized that I know I can still play and I want to still play and as long as I feel like I can give 100% to the team, then I should still play."