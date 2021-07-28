Packers General Manager Reveals if Aaron Rodgers Will Play for Team in 2022

✖

Aaron Rodgers will play for the Green Bay Packers this season as he reported to training camp on Tuesday. He still needs to sign a reworked contract that gives him more of a voice when it comes to his future, but will he be with the team in 2022? Packers general manager Brian Gutekunst spoke to reporters on Wednesday and was asked if Rodgers requested a trade for next season.

"I’ll just say this: Right now, there’s some contractual things that we have not done," Gutekunst said, as transcribed by Forbes. "As we go through that, I’ll talk about it a little bit more. What I will say is that I think Aaron with what he’s done for this organization, I think he deserves at least the conversation every year about where we’re headed, where he’s headed and to get together and we’ll make decisions. The club will always determine what’s best for the Green Bay Packers but I think he’s earned the right to have those discussions."

The Packers and Rogers were able to agree to a reworked deal to get him in the team's training camp. Adam Schefter of ESPN reported that Rodgers wasn't planning to attend camp or play for the team this season. This has led to many believing that Rodgers is playing his final year with the Packers. However, it's possible he could play for the team in 2022 if one thing happens.

"I think winning is the most important thing, right? I mean that's the No. 1 thing," Gutekunst said. When we make decisions — whether it's personnel, whether it's Matt and his coaching staff, whether it's Mark and some of the things he's doing – I think there's a lot of opinions, there's a lot of different angles certainly from personnel. I’ve got medical, I got salary cap, coaching, scouting, all that kind of stuff I think it's just kind of continuing to incorporate those things with Aaron. I think he’s earned that seat at the table to have a voice."

The Packers have been close to winning a Super Bowl the last two seasons, reaching the NFC Championship game each year. With Rodgers back in the mix for the Packers, they should be one of the favorites to win the Super Bowl this season.