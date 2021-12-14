Aaron Rodgers Lookalike Spotted in Packers Crowd, and They’re Identical

Aaron Rodgers’ doppelganger appeared at the between the Green Bay Packers and the Chicago Bears. NBC cameras showed a man who looked exactly like Rodgers as he had the same long hair and beard while wearing a Packers jersey and skull cap. Commentators Al Michaels and Cris Collinsworth couldn’t believe it.

“Don’t tell me there’s two of them,” Collinsworth said. Michaels agreed with Collinsworth, adding, “You know what this is?” and, “This is the dictionary and you’re looking at the definition of doppelganger.” Social media agreed with the commentators which led to Jokes about Rodgers.

Videos by PopCulture.com

Aaron Rodgers and Erin Rodgers

pic.twitter.com/DwBmC7BVxz — PFF (@PFF) December 13, 2021

“Oh s— the Packers trying to clone Aaron Rogers,” one person wrote. Rodgers has not commented on the lookalike, but he’s happy he led the Packers to a 45-30 victory over the Bears. Rodgers threw four touchdown passes despite dealing with a fractured toe. After the game, Rodgers talked about how his toe has not gotten any better.

“It feels worse,” Rodgers told reporters. “I don’t know what kind of setback that I had tonight but we’ll look at it tomorrow. Definitely took a step back tonight.” Rodgers suffered the injury while he was in quarantine after testing positive for COVID-19 last month. He considered surgery but decided not to have it. Rodgers, who won his third NFL MVP award last year, has a chance to win it for the fourth time as he has led the Packers to the best record in the NFL (10-3).

“For him to be able to do what he’s been doing … I think it’s just a testament, his talents, but I think it just shows you how talented he is above the neck as well,” Packers wide receiver Allen Lazard of Rodgers, per the team’s official website. “I think that pays dividends when it comes to that position, obviously. Yeah, he’s a special guy and so thankful to have him in our locker room as a friend. He’s done a great job as a leader.”

In 12 games this season, Rodgers has completed 67.3% of his passes for 3,219 yards, 27 touchdowns and four interceptions. Rodgers is tied for the fifth-most TD passes in the NFL and ranks first in passer rating with 108.8.