‘Sunday Night Football’: Time, Channel and How to Watch Bears vs. Packers

The Chicago Bears and Green Bay Packers will do battle for the second time this season tonight. The Packers won the first game earlier this year and now have a chance to clinch a playoff spot on Sunday Night Football. The game will kick off at 8:20 p.m. ET on NBC. It will also stream on Peacock, NBCSports.com, NBC App, NFL App and Yahoo Sports App.

The Bears (4-8) suffered a 33-22 loss against the Arizona Cardinals last week and need a win tonight to keep their playoff hopes alive. Bears fans have called out Nagy all year for the team’s play and his handling of the quarterback situation. There were rumors that Nagy was going to be fired after the Thanksgiving game against the Detroit Lions, a game that the Bears won.

“My focus is on these players and Detroit, and that’s it,” Nagy said before the game, per ESPN. “That’s my job as a head coach and a leader, is to do that. These players have been amazing. They’ve been great. You have this quick turnaround after a loss like [Sunday’s to the Baltimore Ravens], and now here you go. The only thing we can do is focus on the now and do everything we can. Thursday is going to be here quickly.”

The Packers (9-3) have a chance to clinch a spot in postseason play tonight if they win and the New Orleans Saints and San Francisco 49ers lose today. They will also come one step closer to winning the NFC North as they would pull away from the Minnesota Vikings. The one thing to watch for Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers as he’s dealing with a toe injury. According to ESPN, the injury is expected to last for the remainder of the season.

“I’ve got to see how it reacts on Sunday when I get back out there and play,” Rodgers said Wednesday. “But this was really, really positive, the time to heal and not doing anything for now going on 10 days. That’s been really, really helpful. So we’re hoping that we can get on the other side of this.” The Packers are also in second place in the conference standings and one game behind the Arizona Cardinals for the No. 1 seed.