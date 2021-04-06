Aaron Rodgers Lights up Social Media With Dramatic New Man Bun
Aaron Rodgers is a little more active on social media, thanks to Shailene Woodley. The Green Bay Packers quarterback recently appeared on Woodley's Instagram story, and the Big Little Lies star talked about how attractive he is. Woodley also showed off Rodgers' new man bun, which had fans lighting up social media.
“You guys, I have a very important announcement to make. This guy right here is super sexy, super attractive … just shaved his neck this morning, has a little man bun growing — oh yea, rocking my new shades,” Woodley said in her Instagram story. "This guy, is hosting Jeopardy! tonight!”
This was shared right before Rodgers made his Jeopardy! hosting debut on Monday. He will host the show for two weeks as he filling in for Alex Trebek who died of cancer in November. This also comes after Rodgers announced his engagement to Woodley while accepting the NFL MVP award. It's the third time Rodgers has been named MVP of the league.
Along with all that, Rodgers is wondering about his future with the Packers. There have been reports of him wanting a new contract, but the Packers haven't made any changes to his current deal. In the meantime here's a look at social media reacting to Rodgers' man bun.
‼️🚨AARON RODGERS IS ON SHAILENE WOODLEY’S INSTAGRAM STORY ‼️🚨and they still don’t follow each other!!! And there are German shepherds in the back!!!! I’m gonna pass out!!! pic.twitter.com/iLf25Z6x3u— Charlotte Wilder (@TheWilderThings) April 6, 2021
"This whole story took me 7-12 minutes to process," one fan wrote in response to this tweet. Another fan added: "That's one of the most brutal man buns of all time."
1. Aaron Rodgers has a man bun— sarah 🏈 (@fangirlfornfl) April 6, 2021
2. LOOK AT THAT ROCK 😍
3. Just like the Packers, Jeopardy is better with Rodgers https://t.co/AgXry03b6M
This fan is all about Rodgers. From the man bun, to the engagement ring and the Jeopardy! appearance, things are going very well for the Packers quarterback.
I can't believe more people aren't talking about Aaron Rodgers' disgusting man bun.— Carleen (@IHateCarleen) April 6, 2021
"I'm fading the Packers," one Twitter user wrote. "Aaron Rodgers is all in love and stuff. Hosting jeopardy. Has a top knot man bun thing 3 years too late. Also well aware this take has [Old Takes Exposed] written all over it."
There is no such thing as a ‘man bun’. Idiots who sport them are generally massive tools. Therefore, forever more they shall be known as:
Douche Knots. https://t.co/AWOoST94KX— BullWinkle (@BullWinkle__) April 6, 2021
This fan wants more people talking about Rodgers' new hairstyle. "Why aren't more people talking about Aaron Rodgers man bun?" the fan wrote. "Where is that chat room?"
Aaron Rodgers rocking the man bun 🔥 pic.twitter.com/scn60Ofbxd— Garrett Adair (@GarrettAdair19) April 6, 2021
"They're like that really cool couple who met in grad school and hosts all the dinner parties .. she's straight from undergrad but he had a 'real job' in his 20s," one fan wrote. "Sorry, I'm on a roll and so into this."
📸 | Shailene Woodley and Aaron Rodgers spotted together at Disney World. pic.twitter.com/R4ll3232WF— Shailene Woodley Updates (@PlanetShailene) April 5, 2021
Based on these photos, it looks like Rodgers and Woodley were heading to Disney World when they were filming the Instagram story. One fan wrote: "They remind me and my husband so much of me and my husband."
Things that don’t make sense to me:
1. Shailene Woodley and Aaron Rodgers— Katlyn Grella (@Katlyn_Cakes3) April 6, 2021
There are a few fans who aren't sure about the relationship. However, based on what friends have to say about the couple and what they post on social media, Rodgers and Woodley seem like they are headed to a long and happy life together.