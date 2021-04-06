Aaron Rodgers Lights up Social Media With Dramatic New Man Bun

Aaron Rodgers is a little more active on social media, thanks to Shailene Woodley. The Green Bay Packers quarterback recently appeared on Woodley's Instagram story, and the Big Little Lies star talked about how attractive he is. Woodley also showed off Rodgers' new man bun, which had fans lighting up social media.

“You guys, I have a very important announcement to make. This guy right here is super sexy, super attractive … just shaved his neck this morning, has a little man bun growing — oh yea, rocking my new shades,” Woodley said in her Instagram story. "This guy, is hosting Jeopardy! tonight!”

This was shared right before Rodgers made his Jeopardy! hosting debut on Monday. He will host the show for two weeks as he filling in for Alex Trebek who died of cancer in November. This also comes after Rodgers announced his engagement to Woodley while accepting the NFL MVP award. It's the third time Rodgers has been named MVP of the league.

Along with all that, Rodgers is wondering about his future with the Packers. There have been reports of him wanting a new contract, but the Packers haven't made any changes to his current deal. In the meantime here's a look at social media reacting to Rodgers' man bun.