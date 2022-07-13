Aaron Rodgers Gives Big Update on 2022 NFL Season and Career

The 2022 NFL season is only two months away, and Aaron Rodgers is ready to win another championship before he retires. But when will Rodgers call it a career, and will he be a member of the Green Bay Packers when he decides to let the game go? During the offseason, The Packers quarterback told reporters he will be with the team for the rest of his career.

Rodgers said that playing is "the easy part" and the other part is a "grind." The four-time NFL MVP went on to say that he doesn't want to be a "bum standing back there playing like crap and not able to move around," according to The Athletic. Rodgers didn't tell reporters when he was going to retire but will re-evaluate everything once the 2022 season comes to an end. This comes as Rodgers signed a new contract with the Packers.

However, Rodgers also told reporters that the contract extension he signed is essentially a one-year deal. This doesn't mean Rodgers is going to retire anytime soon, but he knows that the end is coming. "This is my 18th season. Of course you think about the next chapter and what's next in your life all the time. It doesn't mean you're not fully invested," he added. "When I said I'm back, I'm 100 percent invested, and Matt (LaFleur) and I keep in touch all the time, and Tom and the young quarterbacks, and when I'm here, I'm all in, and those guys know that. They know what to expect from me, the type of play, the type of leadership, and that's what they're going to get."

It's hard to see Rodgers leave the game when he's still playing at a high level. Last season, Rodgers finished with 4,115 yards, 37 touchdowns and four interceptions, and those numbers were good enough to earn him his fourth MVP award. Rodgers' play is a big reason the team has won 13 games each of the last three seasons. But with Rodgers winning only one Super Bowl in his career, which happened during the 2010 season, the goal is to get another ring or two before his career is said and done.