Tom Brady and Aaron Rodgers to Compete Against Each Other in Popular Event

Tom Brady will Aaron Rodgers will compete against each other this summer but not on the football field. On Wednesday, Turner Sports announced Brady and Rodgers will take part in the next edition of Capital One's The Match, which is a golf event that features World Golf Hall of Famer and this year's U.S. Open winner Phil Mickelson. Brady will be teaming up with Mickelson while Rodgers will pair up with 2020 U.S. Open Champion Bryson DeChambeau.

The Match will air on TNT on Tuesday, July 6 with live coverage beginning at 5 p.m. ET from Moonlight Basin in Big Sky, Montana. All four players will have open mics thought-out the entire competition allowing them to interact with each other and other broadcasters. When the announcement was made, Brady reacted to the news on Twitter while taking a jab at Rodgers.

Two old guys against the young bucks @PhilMickelson. @b_dechambeau better get used to laying up because we know @AaronRodgers12 isn’t going for it 🤣 https://t.co/f1DQsFn41U — Tom Brady (@TomBrady) May 26, 2021

The foursome will be playing at a Jack Nicklaus "signature course." From the press release: "The Reserve at Moonlight Basin is set on the northwest side of Montana’s iconic Lone Park and is considered one of the most breathtaking settings in golf. The Reserve’s 8,000-yard private course – with a 7,500-foot elevation – is surrounded by some of the most picturesque scenery in Montana, and at the centerpiece is a 777-yard, Par 5, 17th hole."

This event comes months after Brady and Rodgers ended their stellar 2020 NFL seasons. For Brady, he was with a new team — the Tampa Bay Buccaneers — last year but had no problems having success, leading the team to a Super Bowl win and being named Super Bowl MVP. Brady got to the Super Bowl by beating Aaron Rodgers and the Green Bay Packers in the NFC Championship Game. Despite not getting to the Super Bowl, Rodgers was named NFL MVP for throwing 48 touchdown passes and just five interceptions.

The Match will come nearly one month after the Packers minicamp, which is significant because Rodgers is having issues with the team and it's possible he won't attend the mandatory practice session. If he doesn't show up, there will be a lot of questions thrown Rodgers' way about his future with the Packers and the NFL.