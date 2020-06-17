7 Sports Teams Who've Changed Their Names or Mascots Over Racist Origins

With Aunt Jemima and Uncle Ben's changing their logos due to racist origins, there have been ongoing discussions about other organizations that should make adjustments in 2020. Several sports teams have taken center stage, including the Atlanta Braves, Washington Redskins and Cleveland Indians. Sports fans and casual viewers alike believe that all of these sports teams have racist names and logos and should make a change to be less offensive. While the Redskins generally lead the conversation about offensive names, the NFL team is far from the only franchise that has faced criticism. Several teams spread across multiple leagues have previously changed their names, logos or mascots after public outcry. Some changes were as simple as removing an offensive logo while others required several meetings and completely altering the primary mascot. Here are seven of the teams that have previously made adjustments due to racist origins.

Ole Miss (Photo: Doug Pensinger/Getty Images) In 2003, Ole Miss revealed the retirement of longtime mascot, Col. Reb. The "southern gentleman" mascot had ties to the Old South, and the university wanted to distance itself from this era. Rebel the Bear replaced Col. Reb in 2010 and remained the mascot until 2017. Tony Landshark took over as the full-time mascot in 2017 and remains so in 2020.

Middle Tennessee State University (Photo: Michael Wade/Icon Sportswire/Corbis/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images) Middle Tennessee State University relies on a blue horse named Lightning as the mascot for football and basketball games, but this is a far cry from the original figure that roamed the sidelines. In 1950, MTSU began incorporating Confederate General Nathan Bedford Forrest. Students would dress up like Forrest and ride on horseback, and the yearbook prominently featured his likeness. In 1962, the university removed Forrest's name from the mascot but continued to use a Confederate soldier. MTSU changed mascots multiple times throughout the 1960s, 70s and into the 80s while often incorporating infantry regalia. Ultimately, the decision to create Lightning took place in 1998.

Cleveland Indians (Photo: Jason Miller/Getty Images) The Indians previously relied on a logo and mascot named Chief Wahoo. This logo remained on the merchandise until 2018 when Cleveland made a change after losing to the Houston Astros in the American League Division Series. The team incorporated new uniforms ahead of the 2019 season and removed Chief Wahoo from the sleeves.

Atlanta Braves (Photo: Michael Reaves/Getty Images) The Atlanta Braves have changed the primary logo several times throughout team history. The first logo, for example, was a side profile of a Native American warrior. The team later switched to a Native American brave with a feather headdress. Now the Braves have script text that sits atop a tomahawk logo.

Stanford Cardinal (Photo: James Flores/WireImage/Getty) California-based Stanford is known as the Cardinal (the color), but the team previously had a very different name. Stanford's teams used the Indians' name from 1930 until 1972. The University changed the mascot and name to Cardinal after meeting with Native American students who called the name an insult to their culture and heritage. Now Stanford relies on a tree as the mascot for each game.

San Diego State University Aztecs (Photo: Paul Dye/J and L Photography/Getty Images) In 2018, San Diego State University announced changes to the mascot. The University previously relied on "Monty" an Aztec warrior that roamed the sidelines of football games. Departing President Sally Roush said the team would retain the Aztec name but would create a more culturally-sensitive mascot. Monty still technically remains but is now a Spirit Leader instead of a mascot. Roush also pledged to find more "culturally-appropriate" icons that could improve the Spirit Leader. He is also used less frequently at sporting events.