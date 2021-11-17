The 7 NFL Teams Who Have Best Chance of Winning Super Bowl LVI

We are at the halfway point of the 2021 NFL season, which means a few teams are starting to separate themselves from the rest of the pack. Super Bowl LVI, which will be held in Los Angeles, is only three months away, and a handful of teams looked poised to make a run. Last year, NFL history was made when the Tampa Bay Buccaneers won the big game in their home stadium. Can the Los Angeles Rams or the Los Angeles Chargers repeat history?

“I got to give Les Snead and Stan Kroenke credit… Kevin Demoff, they’ve done a great job of putting this team together over the last couple years, even this year, acquiring Matt Stafford, making a trade for Von Miller,” Rams legend Eric Dickerson told PopCulture.com when asked about the team’s chances of reaching the Super Bowl. “They’re doing all the right things. People always say you get a team for the future; this team is built for right now. And football is a sport that they want you to win right now, not four, five years from now, because you never know what will happen. But this football team, right now, looks very good on paper; they’re playing very good. We hope to have our football team here in the Super Bowl in our stadium, the SoFi Stadium.” Here’s a look at the seven teams that can win this year’s Super Bowl.

Green Bay Packers

Despite everything that has happened with Aaron Rodgers this year, the Packers are one of three teams that have the best record in the NFL. They have improved defensively, and as long as No. 12 is under center, the Packers will always have a chance.

Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Tom Brady is having an MVP-type season, which means the Tampa Bay Buccaneers are very dangerous. With them being the defending champions, they are going to be hard to defeat if they reach the playoffs.

Los Angeles Rams

The Los Angeles Rams are behind the Arizona Cardinals for the NFC West lead. However, the team upgraded their team in a huge way by adding Von Miller and Odell Beckham Jr. The Rams could be the most complete team in the NFL in terms of what they bring offensively and defensively.

Dallas Cowboys

After a very long 2020 season, the Dallas Cowboys are playing really good football. Quarterback Dak Prescott has the offensive buzzing and Trevon Diggs is having a memorable season, posting eight interceptions through nine games this year.

Kansas City Chiefs

At one point in the season, the Kansas City Chiefs were in last place in the AFC West. But they have now won four of their last five games and hold the top spot in the division. Patrick Mahomes is having a strong season, throwing for 2,940 yards and 25 touchdowns through 10 games.

Buffalo Bills

The Buffalo Bills were close to reaching the Super Bowl last year, losing to the Chiefs in the AFC title game. Quarterback Josh Allen has played well this year, but the defense has come up big for the Bills, specifically safeties Jordan Poyer and Micah Hyde who have recorded a combined seven interceptions.

Tennessee Titans

Even without Derrick Henry, the Tennessee Titans still have the best record in the AFC. Linebacker Harold Landry is making the case to win Defensive Player of the Year, registering 10 sacks through 10 games.