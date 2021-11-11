Eric Dickerson Explains How Los Angeles Rams Can Reach Super Bowl LVI (Exclusive)

The Los Angeles Rams have one of the best records in the NFL (7-2) and look like a team that could play in Super Bowl LVI, played at their home stadium (SoFi Stadium) in February. With the addition of quarterback Matthew Stafford, the Rams are poised to win their second Super Bowl as a franchise and first in Los Angeles. PopCulture.com caught up with Rams legend Eric Dickerson who revealed how the Rams could play in the big game.

“I got to give Les Snead and Stan Kroenke credit… Kevin Demoff, they’ve done a great job of putting this team together over the last couple years, even this year, acquiring Matt Stafford, making a trade for Von Miller,” Dickerson told PopCulture. “They’re doing all the right things. People always say you get a team for the future; this team is built for right now. And football is a sport that they want you to win right now, not four, five years from now, because you never know what will happen. But this football team, right now, looks very good on paper; they’re playing very good. We hope to have our football team here in the Super Bowl in our stadium, the SoFi Stadium.”

The Rams came close to winning it all three years ago. They reached Super Bowl LIII, which was played in Atlanta, but lost to Tom Brady and the New England Patriots 13-3. The Rams have played well this year but also realize they have little room for error as they are one game behind the Arizona Cardinals for the NFC West lead.

“There’s some good teams out there, Dickerson explained. “You know what? One thing about football is that sometimes the best team doesn’t always win. It depends on how healthy you are, the game plan. Sometimes, if you turn the football over, that can hurt you. But on paper, we’re a very good football team. And like I said earlier, Sean McVay said to me, before the season started, he said, ‘This is one of the best football teams I’ve ever had.’ And I believe that as a coach because when you added Matt Stafford, that was just a plus to me.”

Dickerson also said adding Stafford is a significant upgrade for the Rams. “To me, that was the position that I thought we were lacking in,” Dickerson stated. “And Jared Goff did a good job, but I just kept saying, he’s not the guy that we need to run this football team. And I think Matt… not I think, I know Matt Stafford is the guy that can run McVay’s offense.”