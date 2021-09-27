6ix9ine Gets Into Heated Fight With a Fan During UFC Match

6ix9ine has kept the low profile the last couple of months as he finishes his new album. But the 25-year-old rapper made a big scene on Saturday night when he got into a fight with a fan during UFC 266. TMZ obtained a video that shows 6ix9ine arriving at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, and a fan is heard verbally attacking him.

The fan yelled: “Hey 6ix9ine, you a punk boy! You a p— n—! You a b—!” 6ix9ine then throws a drink at the fan who responded: “I’ll beat the s— out of you punk boy! B—! You a straight h— 6ix9ine! You a straight h—!” 6ix9ine was then escorted by security before disappearing in the crowd.

Videos by PopCulture.com

Somebody threw a drink at 6ix9ine at the UFC fight last night. 6ix9ine threw his drink back at him.👀😳 pic.twitter.com/4WowtTTIFv — Hip Hop Ties (@HipHopTiesMedia) September 27, 2021

6ix9ine earned a lot of attention for the wrong reasons in 2019. Following his November 2019 arrest, 6ix9ine agreed to corporate with the federal government. Since then, 6ix9ine has been labeled a snitch by the rap community. Nearly one year after that incident, 6ix9ine released his second album TattleTales which debuted at No. 4 on the Billboard charts. The album had two top 10 hits – “Gooba” and “Trollz” with Nicki Minaj, which reached No. 1 on the charts.

Longtime Music Manager Wack 100 recently was on Clubhouse and spoke about what’s 6ix9ine’s next move. “It’s been about 30 or 45 days since I did the interview party on Clubhouse, right?” he said in the clip. “So in the last 45 days, I probably done set up $43 million of business and I ain’t seen the kid. I’m talking about big movies, European tours, renegotiated his album terms all through attorneys and email. Forty-five more days, shit’s gonna start being announced to drop and release, and I need him to keep talking about it to keep it hot. I just get my little 25 percent. I ain’t trippin’.”

6ix9ine attended an action-packed UFC event that saw two championship matches. The main event was between Flyweight Champion Alexander Volkanovski vs. Brian Ortega, and Volkanovski won the match via unanimous decision. Women’s Flyweight Champion Valentina Schevchenko retained her title with a win over Lauren Murphy via TKO. UFC 266 also featured the return of Nick Diaz who has not competed in an MMA match since 2015. He lost to Robbie Lawler via TKO.