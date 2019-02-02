Tekashi 6ix9ine Pleads Guilty on Federal Charges

Rapper Tekashi 6ix9ine pleaded guilty to nine federal charges and agreed to cooperate with officials this week, court records show.

The rapper pleaded guilty on Saturday, but the court documents were sealed until prosecutors asked for the seal to be lifted Thursday, reports NBC 4 New York. The records were unsealed Friday.

6ix9ine, whose real name is Daniel Hernandez, agreed to work with federal officials “against multiple violent people associated with the same criminal enterprise of which he admits, or will soon apparently admit, being a member.”

The 22-year-old was arrested in November 2018 after being charged with one count of racketeering conspiracy, three counts of violent crime in aid of racketeering, one count of firearms offense — racketeering conspiracy, three counts of firearms offense and one count of narcotics trafficking.

6ix9ine allegedly took part in a July 2018 shooting of a bystander in Brooklyn and a robbery of the gang Nine Trey Gangsta Bloods’ rivals. Court documents describe the gang as “a criminal organization whose members and associates engaged in, among, other activities, acts involving murder, robbery, and narcotics trafficking” and its members operated in Manhattan, the Bronx and Brooklyn.

TMZ obtained a transcript of 6ix9ine’s plea hearing, in which he admits to joining the Nine Trey gang in fall 2017 and trying to help other members kill a rival in March 2018 to “increase my own standing in Nine Trey.” On April 3, 2018, he and other members robbed another rival.

6ix9ine also detailed the June shooting of Chief Keef and his cousin in Times Square, days after TMZ shared a video of 6iz9ine offering a $30,000 bounty for the shooting of Keef’s cousin.

“I paid a person to shoot at a rival member of Nine Trey to scare him. The shooting took place in Manhattan. I did this to maintain or increase my own standing in Nine Trey,” the rapper told the court.

6ix9ine also admitted to selling a kilogram of heroin in 2017.

“I apologize to the Court, to anyone who was hurt, to my family, friends and fans for what I have done and who I have let down,” he said.

6ix9ine was scheduled to go to trial in September, but he avoided a trial by pleading guilty to all nine charges. His sentencing hearing was scheduled for Jan. 24, 2020. He was facing life in prison before reaching a deal with prosecutors.

6ix9ine had success with his first studio album, Dummy Boy, which was released in November. The album was released to negative reviews, but debuted at number two on the Billboard 200 chart.

