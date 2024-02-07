49ers Star Christian McCaffrey's Mom Says She's Boycotting Taylor Swift Music Ahead of Super Bowl

Christian McCaffrey's mother is getting ready for the Super Bowl by blocking out Taylor Swift. During an episode of her Your Mom podcast, Lisa McCaffrey announced that until the Super Bowl, she will not listen to any music by Swift to support her son's team, the San Francisco 49ers.

"I refuse to listen to Taylor Swift songs for the next 11 days," Lisa, 55, said on her podcast, per Entertainment Tonight. "I love her, I love the relationship, but yep, we are boycotting any T. Swift songs."

Lisa McCaffrey admitted that it's going to be difficult since she and her older son Max are "both big Swifties," but they are not going to back down. "If she pops up on the radio station ... nope," Lisa said. "She's dead to us this week."

Swift, 34, is a big supporter of the Chiefs as her boyfriend, Travis Kelce, is a tight end on the team. The two have been dating since last year, and Swift has been the talk of the NFL since she first appeared at the Chiefs game last fall.

Christian McCaffrey, 27, is playing in his first Super Bowl. He's arguably the best running back in the NFL, recording 2,023 yards from scrimmage and 21 total touchdowns during the regular season. McCaffrey joined the 49ers during the 2022 season after the Carolina Panthers traded him for a second, third and fourth-round pick in the 2023 NFL Draft and a fifth round in the 2024 NFL Draft.

"I really think he's the best football player I've ever seen," 49ers fullback Kyle Juszczyk said, per Fox Sports. "I'm convinced that if he played wide receiver he would be an all-pro wide receiver. He sees the field like a quarterback. He understands the game very well. He runs between the tackles, he runs outside the tackles, he can break tackles, he can outrun people, he's great in pass protection, he runs routes, he blocks for other people."