2022 NFL Schedule: All the 'Thursday Night Football' Games for Upcoming Season

The 2022 NFL schedule is now set, which means we are one step closer to the season beginning. One big change for the 2022 season is Thursday Night Football as it will now stream exclusively on Amazon Prime Video. And with the change, there will be a new broadcast team as Al Michaels will call the action and Kirk Herbstreit will be the lead analyst.

"The first exclusive season of TNF on Prime Video is officially can't-miss TV, with star power like Lamar Jackson and the Ravens taking on Tom Brady and the Bucs, divisional rivalries featuring Bills at Patriots and Chargers at Chiefs, a fun West Coast matchup between the Raiders and the Super Bowl Champion Rams, and a heavyweight showdown with Derrick Henry and the Titans visiting iconic Lambeau Field to face the Aaron Rodgers and the Packers," Marie Donoghue, vice president of Global Sports Video, Amazon said in a statement. "It's an action-packed inaugural TNF lineup, with must-see games NFL fans won't want to miss. We can't wait to kick things off on Prime Video this September." Here's a look at the entire Thursday Night Football schedule. Note: All the games will start at 8:15 p.m. ET