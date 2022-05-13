2022 NFL Schedule: All the 'Thursday Night Football' Games for Upcoming Season
The 2022 NFL schedule is now set, which means we are one step closer to the season beginning. One big change for the 2022 season is Thursday Night Football as it will now stream exclusively on Amazon Prime Video. And with the change, there will be a new broadcast team as Al Michaels will call the action and Kirk Herbstreit will be the lead analyst.
"The first exclusive season of TNF on Prime Video is officially can't-miss TV, with star power like Lamar Jackson and the Ravens taking on Tom Brady and the Bucs, divisional rivalries featuring Bills at Patriots and Chargers at Chiefs, a fun West Coast matchup between the Raiders and the Super Bowl Champion Rams, and a heavyweight showdown with Derrick Henry and the Titans visiting iconic Lambeau Field to face the Aaron Rodgers and the Packers," Marie Donoghue, vice president of Global Sports Video, Amazon said in a statement. "It's an action-packed inaugural TNF lineup, with must-see games NFL fans won't want to miss. We can't wait to kick things off on Prime Video this September." Here's a look at the entire Thursday Night Football schedule. Note: All the games will start at 8:15 p.m. ET
Week 2 and Week 3
Week 2 – Thursday, Sept. 15: Los Angeles Chargers at Kansas City Chiefs (GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium, Kansas City, MO)
Week 3 – Thursday, Sept. 22: Pittsburgh Steelers at Cleveland Browns (FirstEnergy Stadium, Cleveland, OH)
Week 4 and Week 5
Week 4 – Thursday, Sept. 29: Miami Dolphins at Cincinnati Bengals (Paul Brown Stadium, Cincinnati, OH)
Week 5 – Thursday, Oct. 6: Indianapolis Colts at Denver Broncos (Empower Field at Mile High, Denver, CO)
Week 6 and Week 7
Week 6 – Thursday Oct. 13: Washington Commanders at Chicago Bears (Soldier Field, Chicago, IL)
Week 7 – Thursday, Oct. 20: New Orleans Saints at Arizona Cardinals (State Farm Stadium, Glendale, AZ)
Week 8 and Week 9
Week 8 – Thursday, Oct. 27: Baltimore Ravens at Tampa Bay Buccaneers (Raymond James Stadium, Tampa, FL)
Week 9 – Thursday, Nov. 3: Philadelphia Eagles at Houston Texans (NRG Stadium, Houston, TX)
Week 10 and Week 11
Week 10 – Thursday, Nov. 10: Atlanta Falcons at Carolina Panthers (Bank of America Stadium, Charlotte, NC)
Week 11 – Thursday, Nov. 17: Tennessee Titans at Green Bay Packers (Lambeau Field, Green Bay, WI)
Week 13 and Week 14
Week 13 – Thursday, Dec. 1: Buffalo Bills at New England Patriots (Gillette Stadium, Foxborough, MA)
Week 14 – Thursday, Dec. 8: Las Vegas Raiders at Los Angeles Rams (SoFi Stadium, Inglewood, CA)
Week 15 - 17 and Preseason
Week 15 – Thursday, Dec. 15: San Francisco 49ers at Seattle Seahawks (Lumen Field, Seattle, WA)
Week 16 – Thursday, Dec. 22: Jacksonville Jaguars at New York Jets (MetLife Stadium, East Rutherford, NJ)
Week 17 – Thursday, Dec. 29: Dallas Cowboys at Tennessee Titans (Nissan Stadium, Nashville, TN)
Preseason: Kickoff at 8 p.m. ET– Thursday, Aug. 25: San Francisco 49ers at Houston Texans (NRG Stadium, Houston, TX)