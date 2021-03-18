NFL Signs 'Long-Term' TV Agreement With CBS and Other Media Partners

✖

NFL games will continue to air on CBS. On Thursday, the NFL announced it has signed a "long-term" agreement with CBS and other media partners such as Amazon, ESPN/ABC, FOX, and NBC for the distribution of its games and additional media rights. And with the move, NFL games that air on CBS will also be streamed on Paramount+.

"With its new multi-platform agreement, CBS retains the rights for the American Football Conference (AFC) package of Sunday afternoon games," the press release states. "All games will be broadcast on the CBS Television Network and streamed live on Paramount+, ViacomCBS' flagship streaming service. CBS, America's most-watched network for the past 12-years, is the NFL's longest-running media partner having first begun televising NFL games in 1956." The new agreement with CBS and the other networks will being with the 2023 season and run through the 2033 campaign. It was also announced that CBS will air the Super Bowl in 2033, 2027 and 2031.

"We are thrilled to extend and expand our long-term partnership with the NFL to create even more value for ViacomCBS and for NFL fans," Bob Bakish, president and CEO of ViacomCBS, said in a statement. "Today's groundbreaking deal ensures that more big games will be available on CBS and Paramount+, with greater NFL programming opportunities featured across all ViacomCBS platforms including Pluto TV, vastly expanding the NFL's reach among younger audiences in a rapidly evolving media landscape. NFL football is both a pillar of CBS Sports and huge differentiator for our streaming strategy, and our extensive partnership with the NFL will be fundamental to further driving growth and engagement on Paramount+ for years to come."

With CBS continuing to broadcast AFC games, this means fans will continue to see Jim Nantz and Tony Romo having the call each week. Last year, it was reported by Romo signed a contract extension worth $17 million per season for at least the next five years. When that contract is close to expiring, it's likely he will sign another monster deal.

"These new media deals will provide our fans even greater access to the games they love. We're proud to grow our partnerships with the most innovative media companies in the market," NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell said. "Along with our recently completed labor agreement with the NFLPA, these distribution agreements bring an unprecedented era of stability to the League and will permit us to continue to grow and improve our game." Disclosure: PopCulture is owned by CBS Interactive, a division of ViacomCBS.