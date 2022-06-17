2022 NBA Finals: Warriors Take Down Celtics to Win Fourth Championship Since 2015

The Golden State Warriors are back on top of the NBA world. On Thursday night, the Warriors took down the Boston Celtics in Game 6 of the 2022 NBA Finals 103-90 to win the NBA championship. Stephen Curry led the Warriors with 34 points, seven rebounds and seven assists, while Andrew Wiggins recorded 18 points, four steals, five assists and three blocks.

The Warriors have had their share of challenges in the last couple of years, which included injuries to Curry and Klay Thompson. Both players were healthy this season, which led to the Warriors winning their fourth NBA title since 2015. Before Game 6, Curry talked about how the team stays focused and not get ahead of themselves.

"Thankfully I think having been here six times, been in a lot of different closeout type of opportunities, you just understand what the nerves are like," Curry told reporters this week. "You can rely on that experience, for sure. We understand the specifics of how we need to approach the game from a physicality perspective, our game plan adjustments from Game 5 to Game 6, understanding what the building is going to feel like, that energy, being prepared for it. You got to remind yourself of that as much as you can before the game starts."

Warriors coach Steve Kerr continues to add to his championship collection. Along with winning four NBA Championships as a coach, Kerr has also won five titles as a player — three with the Chicago Bulls and two with the San Antonio Spurs. "I think like anything else, the first time you feel something, first time you do something, there's an unknown and a mystery about it, which makes it even more exciting in a lot of ways," Kerr told reporters before the NBA Finals began. "You know, the first time that I went to the Finals as a player, it was kinds of the same feeling.

"Then if you're lucky enough to do it again, you feel like, all right, I know what to expect. It's a little different vibe, but it's still really exciting to be part of just knowing that this is the pinnacle, this is what we are all trying to accomplish. So to be back here again is an amazing feeling." The Celtics were looking for their 18th title, which would be an NBA record. The last time Boston reached the Finals before this year was in 2010 and the last time it won a title was in 2008.