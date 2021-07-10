The 2021 ESPYS: Time, Channel and How to Watch

✖

It's time to honor the best sports teams and athletes from the past year. The 2021 ESPYS has arrived, and unlike last year, the show won't be virtual as it will take place at The Rooftop at Pier 17 in New York. The 2021 ESPY Awards will air tonight at 8 p.m. ET on ABC.

This year's host will be Anthony Mackie who is known for his role as Sam Wilson in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. "I’m excited to be hosting this year’s ESPYS and to celebrate the gift that sports have been this past year," the actor said in a statement. "They have allowed us to cheer on our favorite teams and athletes together at a time when many felt so alone. As an avid sports fan myself, I can’t wait to meet some of my favorite athletes and celebrate their accomplishments!"

Ahead of the 2021 ESPYS, @AnthonyMackie auditioned for a few sports roles 👀 Catch the ESPYS on Saturday at 8 PM ET on @ABCNetwork! pic.twitter.com/v4dI6BX7wo — ESPYS (@ESPYS) July 9, 2021

The top awards of the ESPYS include Best Athlete, Men's Sports, Best Athlete Women's Sports and Best Team. Tom Brady, Connor McDavid, Nikola Jokic and Lewis Hamilton are the nominees for Best Athlete Men's Sports. Naomi Osaka, Simone Biles, Amanda Nunes and Breanna Stewart lead the way for the same award for females. And as for Best Team, the nominees are the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, Stanford Cardinal women's basketball, Baylor Bears men's basketball, Alabama Crimson Tide football, Seattle Storm and the Los Angeles Dodgers.

Saturday could be a very big night for Brady. Along with being nominated for Best Athlete Men's Sports, the seven-time Super Bowl winner is also nominated for Best NFL Player. However, when it comes to the NFL award, Brady is going up against Aaron Donald, Derrick Henry and the reigning NFL MVP Aaron Rodgers.

WWE is also getting some love at the ESPYS. When the nominees were announced, fans had the opportunity to vote for their favorite WWE moment. The four finalists include, Edge winning the 2021 Men's Royal Rumble match, Bad Bunny's wrestling performance at WrestleMania 37, Sasha Banks vs. Bianca Belair for the SmackDown Women's Championship at WrestleMania 37 and Belair winning the 2021 Royal Rumble match.