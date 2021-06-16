ESPN Announces Host of 2021 ESPY Awards

✖

ESPN has found a host for the 2021 ESPY Awards, which takes place on Saturday, July 10 at 8 p.m. ET on ABC. On Wednesday, ESPN announced that actor Anthony Mackie will host the event which honor the best athletes and sports teams this past year. The 2021 ESPYS will take place at The Rooftop at Pier 17 at the Seaport in New York City.

"I’m excited to be hosting this year’s ESPYS and to celebrate the gift that sports have been this past year," the actor said in a statement on Wednesday. "They have allowed us to cheer on our favorite teams and athletes together at a time when many felt so alone. As an avid sports fan myself, I can’t wait to meet some of my favorite athletes and celebrate their accomplishments!"

.@AnthonyMackie is the host for this year's ESPYS! 📺 July 10 at 8 PM ET on @ABC pic.twitter.com/oD6MfftK4e — ESPYS (@ESPYS) June 16, 2021

Mackie has become one of the top stars in Hollywood. He is best known for his role in the Marvel Cinematic Universe as Sam Wilson/The Falcon and recently starred in the Disney+ series The Falcon and Winter Soldier. Mackie is also known for his roles in The Hurt Locker, The Banker and Outside the Wire. He recently spoke to Entertainment Tonight about taking over as the new Captain America, which happened in The Falcon and Winter Soldier.

"My little ones are looking at the screen and they're like, 'Dad, that guy looks just like you.' I'm like, 'I know,'" Mackie shared. "The 5-year-old goes, 'He sounds like you too.' The older two are like, 'I can't believe these dudes aren't getting it.' But they can't put together that I'm on TV and on the couch at the same time."

Fans can start casting their vote for the awards at ESPYS.com. Some of the top nominees for this year's ESPNYs are Ton Brady. Naomi Osaka, Amanda Nunes, Simone Biles, Russell Westbrook, and Aaron Donald. Brady is nominated for Best Athlete - Men's Sports and Best NFL Player.

“After a year of canceled competitions, empty stadium seats and athletic careers cut short or left to languish in limbo, we’re delighted that The ESPYS has the opportunity to celebrate the return of sports,” Rob King, Senior Vice President and Editor-At-Large ESPN Content, said in a statement. “Anthony will make a fantastic host because he is equal parts sports fan and entertainer. Plus he knows a thing or two about heroic moments.”